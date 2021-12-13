Christmas break will bring health, safety changes to public schools

Public school students will be heading into Christmas break at the end of the week, and after three weeks in the classroom for roughly 24,000 face-to-face students, officials will be working through the holidays to improve health and safety on school campuses.

School staff members have been working hard to adjust to five days a week of instruction, and part of that is being able to address any concerns or issues that arise at schools.

GDOE has implemented a 10-layer strategy to mitigate the risk of transmission of COVID-19 on school campuses. With 24,000 students and limited space at schools across the island, however, some of those measures, such as physical distancing, either are not possible or are a challenge.

Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said some schools had to adjust their lunch periods. The recommendation for physical distancing is 6 feet in cafeterias and common areas. Plexiglass shields were installed in cafeterias, among other measures, to mitigate risk while children eat.

"We know that we are continuing to push supports and supplies to the schools. When I say any adjustments that we need to make during the holiday break, is really anything that comes up, ... that we need to address in terms of continued improvements and supports around the safety of the school environment," Fernandez said.

Christmas break for public school students starts Monday, Dec. 20. By then, students will have been back to five days of weekly instruction for three weeks. Prior to this, students were placed in cohorts with alternating schedules to reduce their schools' on-campus populations by half.

"Cohorts were a little less taxing on the school operations. Now that we are back, now that we are pushing supports to our school for additional physical distancing and so forth, these two weeks of the holiday break will give us a chance to assess how we did in that return so that anything that we need to do to support our schools and our administrators, we can take the time over the holiday to focus in on and make those adjustments. Our expectation is to get back and continue with five days of instruction when we reopen school on Jan. 3," Fernandez said.

Monitoring and meeting

GDOE is doing what it can to follow social distancing guidelines, Fernandez said, but, in settings where that is not possible, at least seven of the 10 mitigating measures will remain in place.

He said the department has lingering concerns and challenges related to social distancing in schools. Schools continue to receive guidance and support around physical distancing.

"We've heard and are monitoring any concerns around school buses that we might need to address with DPW. We did hear some questions today about the distancing requirements in the cafeteria, now that we have plexiglass dividers, is that going to change? So we will collect questions and any concerns that we need to clarify, but, what I am happy for, is that we came back to five days of instruction. Now we have an opportunity to take a two-week break from that and make any tweaks or adjustments based on the input from schools expecting that we will be back to five days of instruction in January," Fernandez said.

GDOE officials meet with school administrators on a weekly basis, and met most recently on Thursday.

"We had a principals meeting and we had an after-action report where we want to either sustain or improve certain items," said Erika Cruz, deputy superintendent of operations. "This particular topic was going back to the five days of instruction and the main concerns were to continue to fill the vacant positions that we currently have at the schools and to address facilities and maintenance issues. That's something that we plan on doing during the Christmas break. Other than that, teachers are happy to have their students back."

GDOE's recent weekly COVID-19 report showed five positive cases of COVID-19 in students and one active employee case.

"Like the superintendent had indicated, the numbers of positive cases at the school is quite low given that we have 80% to 90% of our students back on campus," Cruz said.

As of Dec. 8, 94% of GDOE employees are fully vaccinated. Five percent or roughly 174 employees are tested weekly. GDOE has 3,417 employees.

Of youths age 12 and above, 93.4% are vaccinated islandwide, and 3,659 children age 5 to 11 have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Cruz, 848, or 4%, of those children have received their second doses.