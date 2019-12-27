On what is supposed to be a day of merriment and goodwill, thieves pried their way into the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Tamuning and stole thousands of dollars in goods.

According to Maj. Tom Stambaugh, roughly $5,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, including an iPad that was the personal property of the store manager.

For the staff – who take to heart their mission to help Guamanians throughout the year with special effort on the holiday season – the Christmas Day break-in is tough to understand.

"We are saddened by this action. But as Maj. Tom (Stambaugh) said, 'Hopefully the people that took those items will be able to put them to use for their families,'" said C.J. Urquico, Salvation Army public relations and development coordinator. "(The Guam Police Department) actually mentioned that this was not the only burglary, that there were several that happened on Christmas Day."

Adding further irony, he added the robbers stole an unopened alarm system which was for sale.

Drill bit in lock

An employee noticed the store was burglarized when they arrived Thursday the day after Christmas at about 8:15 a.m. Urquico said the Guam Police Department was called and arrived at the scene by 10 a.m.

The perpetrator or perpetrators tried to breach the front door of the store – a drill bit was found stuck in the lock. The culprits eventually gained access by a side door where donations from the community typically are received.

Among the items taken were musical instruments and the alarm systems.

Urquicio said they are currently taking stock of the items in the store to determine what was missing but noted that some items recently donated may not have been inventoried, making a complete list hard to compile.

No cash was taken as the store does not keep cash in the building overnight, Urquico said.

Scheduled to reopen on Saturday

The security at the store will be strengthened, he said. The thrift store will re-open at 10 a.m. Saturday and resume regular business hours.

Fingerprints were taken at scene and Urquico said, however, they will press charges if the person or persons responsible are caught.

"At Salvation Army we forgive but we are not going to forget that," Urquico said.