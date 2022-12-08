The U.S. Air Force delivered packages to two remote islands of the Federated States of Micronesia Wednesday, continuing the decadeslong tradition of Operation Christmas Drop.

On Wednesday morning, a C-130 cargo plane, referred to as Santa 41, was loaded with seven boxes containing goods to be delivered to the Ifalik and Eauripik atolls in the FSM.

The Guam Daily Post had the opportunity to be aboard the aircraft as Santa 41 flew right above the islands and pushed the boxes out of the plane. As the goods descended, parachutes attached opened, allowing the gifts to float slowly to the nearby waters of the atolls. Between 100 to 500 people live on the islands, officials said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Afterward, the aircraft continued to make laps around the island and some of the airmen aboard sat on the unloading area as they waved to the islanders patiently waiting for the goods to be delivered now for the 71st year.

Capt. Andrew Zaldibar, the mission commander of Operation Christmas Drop this year, said being able to see the people receive the packages was “one of the most incredible experiences” in his life.

“I tell everybody that this is the best thing I've done in the Air Force, hands down. I can say that truthfully and honestly,” Zaldibar said.

There's a long, thought-out process that goes into the delivery of these goods.

“The private organization for Christmas drop, the boots on the ground on Guam, work year-round to get these goods and donations. 'Brother Bruce' (Best), the heart and soul of Operation Christmas Drop, is in constant communication throughout the year with the island chiefs from all the islands that we go to and he's getting very specific needs for what everybody needs,” said Zaldibar.

He added the boxes contain much-needed goods such as fishing hooks, fishing lines, mosquito nets, medical supplies and educational materials.

“The boxes are reinforced with nylon tubing and they have a very specific type of plastic that has been approved to be dropped so it contains everything inside the box so if the boxes do break, which they usually don't, they will be protected.”

Following the pushing of the boxes, residents of the islands hurried to get them out of the water.

This year, over 200 boxes were made to be delivered to 57 islands, with three of the boxes going to the Ifalik and Eauripik atolls.

Observers

Also aboard the aircraft were international observers, or members of other air forces from across the world to see firsthand how Operation Christmas Drop is done, which in and of itself is looked at by all involved as a training mission just as much as it is a humanitarian effort.

One observer, Corey Gallagher from Canada's air force, spoke with The Guam Daily Post while aboard the Santa 41, as it was taking off. He explained he attended to see if Canada would join the likes of Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand - countries that are already collaborating with the mission.

“I'm here to observe the procedures so that I can then go back and write our Canadian procedure to match up with how they conduct his operation. I will then get that authorized through our senior commanders. So, if we are invited to come and participate with an aircraft, we will be ready to come and execute the operation with our allies,” he said.

As Canada is an ally of the United States, which also borders the Pacific Ocean, Gallagher said the collaboration will help develop a working relationship in the future.

“It's something that's very important to us, so we're excited and we're hoping we will be invited to participate next December,” Gallagher said.