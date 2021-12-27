Hotel Nikko Guam light show

The Hotel Nikko Guam launched its LED light show, which ends Jan. 5, 2022. The shows run for seven minutes, four shows nightly at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. The show is family-friendly, and there is no charge to attend.

For those who would like to extend this festive experience, the Nikko’s lobby café, Fountain, will be open nightly to sell desserts, bread, coffee and cold beverages, the hotel stated in a press release. The Nikko is taking reservations for all restaurants at 671-649-8815.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Electric Winter Wonderland in Hagåtña

Skinner Plaza is decorated with Christmas lights, pixelating trees, holiday arches and blizzards of snow for the community to enjoy through Jan. 8, 2022.

Special light shows will be featured in 30-minute intervals from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. COVID-19 social gathering limits will be enforced and mask-wearing is required.