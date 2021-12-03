Christmas events for the family begin

With eased social gathering restrictions, residents are able to get out and enjoy community Christmas events that are fun and helpful for the whole family.

St. Anthony Christmas Toy Drive

St. Anthony Catholic School is collecting new and unwrapped toys and gifts that will be donated to Catholic Social Service.

The school's second annual Christmas Toy Drive started Tuesday and continues through Dec. 10.

"Family and friends are invited to drop off new and unwrapped toys/gifts at the school's front office," the school stated in a press release. "All donations will be delivered to Catholic Social Service on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Toys and gifts for children ages 0 to 17 years old will be accepted."

For more information, contact Domonic Tate Manibusan at 671-647-1140 or domonic.manibusan@sacsguam.com.

Hotel Nikko Guam light show

The Hotel Nikko Guam launched its LED light show, which ends Jan. 5. The shows run for seven minutes, four shows nightly at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. The show is family-friendly, and there is no charge to attend.

For those who would like to extend this festive experience, the Nikko’s lobby café, Fountain, will be open nightly to sell desserts, bread, coffee and cold beverages, the hotel stated in a press release. The Nikko is taking reservations for all restaurants at 671-649-8815.

Electric Winter Wonderland in Hagåtña

Skinner Plaza is decorated with Christmas lights, pixelating trees, holiday arches and blizzards of snow for the community to enjoy through Jan. 8, 2022.

Organizers will continue adding to the exciting light display leading up to Christmas Day, according to a government press release. Special light shows will be featured in 30-minute intervals from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. COVID-19 social gathering limits will be enforced and mask-wearing is required.

“This year has brought many challenges for our island and people, so it has been a goal of our administration to work hard at beating this virus in time for our community to enjoy real relief and see a safe return to some holiday traditions this festive season," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "Certainly, this is an early Christmas gift for Guam and, for that, we give thanks."

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said Adelup is "encouraged" by the downward trend of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, which in turn "gives us hope that cheerful community events such as this will remind everyone of what is possible when we work together for the good of all."

Dave Tydingco, chairman of the Guam Museum Foundation, said the museum wants to "ring in the holiday season in the spirit of hope, joy and merriment."

“In the spirit of sustainability, we will be illuminating the heart of our island with decorations from previous years, but we are also introducing new features, including an interactive display of Christmas lights, pixelating trees, holiday arches and a blizzard of snow after every light show," he said.