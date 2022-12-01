Christmastime is here on Guam and in a matter of less than a week, this year's government-sponsored light feature to will be back to illuminate the season.

According to a release from the governor's office, the Holiday Light Festival will be open from Dec. 5 to Jan. 7, and set at Skinner Plaza and Plaza de España in Hagåtña It will feature decorations, dancing lights, movies in the park and music concerts from local musicians, Adelup stated.

The festival will begin with a Christmas lighting ceremony at 5 p.m., Dec. 5 at the Guam Museum's outdoor stage. The ceremony will include a parade along with the music and decorations.

“On behalf of our administration, we are happy to invite families, friends and our island community to our annual Holiday Light Festival," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated. “In honor of the enduring resilience and hope our people have shown, we've created a holiday display for everyone to enjoy."

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio encouraged residents to not only enjoy the colorful setting but also the local talent who will be featured.

“We also hope people come out to support the children’s choirs, cultural dance groups and entertainment companies that use their talents to uplift this season of giving,” he said.