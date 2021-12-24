Christmas services and events for families

Local churches and businesses invite residents to celebrate Christmas with them at services and events.

St. John's Church Christmas services

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

St. John's Church will have the following Christmas services: Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24; 10 a.m. Dec. 25; Sunday Holy Eucharist 10 a.m. Dec. 26. All are welcome to attend. The church is located on 911 North Marine Corps Drive, Upper Tumon. For more information, call 671-649-0690.

The Lutheran Church of Guam The Lutheran Church of Guam is presenting a Christmas production at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Scriptures & Songs, together with the Guam Vineyard Church. Candlelight service with communion at 11 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 26, they will have a service of lessons and carols.

Hotel Nikko Guam light show

The Hotel Nikko Guam launched its LED light show, which ends Jan. 5. The shows run for seven minutes, four shows nightly at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. The show is family-friendly, and there is no charge to attend.

For those who would like to extend this festive experience, the Nikko’s lobby café, Fountain, will be open nightly to sell desserts, bread, coffee and cold beverages, the hotel stated in a press release. The Nikko is taking reservations for all restaurants at 671-649-8815.

Electric Winter Wonderland in Hagåtña

Skinner Plaza is decorated with Christmas lights, pixelating trees, holiday arches and blizzards of snow for the community to enjoy through Jan. 8, 2022.

Organizers will continue adding to the exciting light display leading up to Christmas Day, according to a government press release. Special light shows will be featured in 30-minute intervals from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. COVID-19 social gathering limits will be enforced and mask-wearing is required.