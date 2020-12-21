The information in the box, along with the photos, was provided by Enqi Yang, an avid astronomy photographer. His photos of the island sky are being shared as a prelude to an upcoming celestial event that won't be seen for another 800 years. The Harvest Christian Academy junior said his favorite astronomy event thus far has been the Geminid shower – 48 meteors an hour; the event occurred earlier this month.

Dec. 21 marks the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere and the start of astronomical winter. This year's winter solstice will be a bit special though, with the darkness punctuated by a rare planetary conjunction.

An event that occurs only once every 800 years will be very visible in the island skies. On that day, Jupiter and Saturn will rendezvous in the night sky and may appear joined as one "double planet." It's been nearly eight centuries since the pair of planets appeared this close together in the night sky. In 1623, a similar conjunction of the planets occurred, but on the same side of the sky as the sun; that meant the conjunction wasn't visible from Earth.

We will be the first Earthlings to witness it since before the time of Marco Polo. For island residents, this once-in-a-lifetime event will be significantly visible in the night sky.

For the island, this phenomenon will be visible from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 21. At 7:24 p.m., the pair will be visible 10° above the southwestern horizon, passing within only 0.1° of each other in the constellation Capricornus. Due to recent weather conditions, the time between 6:45 and 7:45 p.m. would be the ideal viewing conditions.

From Earth, the two planets will appear to be very close, almost as one, however, they are millions of miles apart.

NASA writes that they'll be bright enough to "be seen easily from large cities" and offers tips for photographing the spectacle. For best viewing, Sky and Telescope magazine advises finding a location with an unobstructed view of the southwest sky.

Saturn will appear just to the right of Jupiter. Jupiter will be considerably brighter and somewhat rusty in color, while Saturn, a good deal dimmer, will have a more yellow hue. The two planets have been inching closer to each other since September.

Some have compared Monday night's spectacle to the "star of Bethlehem" or "Christmas star" which, in the biblical tradition, guided three wise men to Bethlehem.

"The star which they had seen in the East went before them," reads the translated Bible verse.

In the early 1600s, German astronomer Johannes Kepler calculated that a similar conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn happened shortly before the recognized birth of Christ. While some state that could have appeared as the fabled star of Bethlehem, modern calculations have proven that theory unlikely.

The Guam Daily Post contributed to this article.