A decorated Christmas tree that was the center of Friday night's tree-lighting ceremony in Mangilao was stolen.

Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta is just glad that no one was hurt.

“They just snagged the tree,” he said, noting that he and his team were on site Saturday morning. “When we got there the wires were on the wet grass and some of the wires were bare.”

He said many people worked hard to create the little Christmas village at the Silver Stars Park, which is next to the Santa Teresita Church and across the street from the Mangilao Mayor's Office.

“They didn’t destroy the place so I’m glad of that,” he said.

Ungacta said he holds no ill will toward those who took the tree.

“Times are tough right now and maybe whoever took it didn’t know how else to give their families a tree and other things that - especially kids - expect to see during Christmas,” he said.

“It’s the holidays so maybe they need it more.”

He noted that on the morning of the tree-lighting ceremony, his office distributed food to village residents. And often times they collect donations to give to families who need a little bit of help.

“With this pandemic, some people lost their jobs, you know, and a lot of people are suffering,” he said. “I just want the residents of Mangilao to know that if they need anything to come to my office. We’ll see what we can do to help … whether its food or if they need clothes or even Christmas decorations I know our community is always there for one another - you just need to let us know that you need some help.”