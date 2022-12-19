A number of World War II survivors and their family members attended the annual Christmases Not Forgotten event, which honors war survivors by giving them the Christmas celebrations they missed during World War II.

The celebration brought joy, laughter and a trip down memory lane for many of the manamko', including 86-year-old Francisco Borja.

“I feel good and everything. Merry, merry Christmas! I love everybody - CHamoru, everybody. Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me. Island of Guam, you can’t beat it - the most beautiful island in the world,” Borja said.

Borja said he felt good to be able to celebrate Christmas, as it wasn’t something he could do as a child growing up in the midst of war.

“I feel really happy to see all this young generation, the people that are here to celebrate this occasion, the World War II survivor. One thing good about it, all these people, I am looking up there celebrating this for them, too, all over the world wherever they are at,” Borja said.

'We were scared'

He was 5 years old when the Japanese invaded Guam weeks ahead of Christmas. It was a day Borja said he will never forget.

“I was in Agana, Santa Cruz, on the 8th of December in 1941. They were actually starting church, the Basilica in Agana, and all of a sudden Japanese plane started throwing the bomb down. Then Father San Ramon told the people to go home and hide because the Japanese is attacking Guam,” he said. “We were scared, we actually moved in about seven hours from there to Tai’i, Chalan Pago, where Father Duenas is at, but my father and my grandmother had a property up there."

With war raging on Guam, Dec. 25, 1941, Christmas Day was far from the festive holiday the CHamoru people are accustomed to celebrating today.

“My father, we were praying and saying the novena for the birth of Christ and we started singing 'ta ngingi ta adora,' the Christmas song, and how nice it was. But we just had regular candle, no electricity, just candle and whatever you could light. It was very difficult, but we had our food ready, the boñelos dågu, through the war we ate ... tapioca and all of that,” Borja said. “I could say more about it, but I just want to relax and enjoy this day.”

Francisco Indalecio, 89, was also a child when Guam's occupation by imperial forces began.

"When the Japanese came here in 1941, I was 8 years old. Well, we had novenas, but it wasn’t a big celebration. It wasn’t like we used to, it was a religious get-together.”

To be alive today and celebrate Christmas long past was an honor for him, he said.

“I think I will enjoy myself,” Indalecio said. “I am happy just to celebrate. It's nice to be here, really, and nice to see the old folks, too.”

Isabel Duenas, originally from Inalåhan, was 7 years old when war struck Guam before Christmas, she said.

Once war came, Duenas and her family experienced the unimaginable challenges that come with war.

“We suffered a lot, before the war we were already suffering and then especially when my mom was pregnant with one of my sisters, who was born in a cave. My mom was dragging me through the tångantångan, the river, before we get to where we situated and we found this cave. We were lucky to have that place to survive. Even cooking, we had to cook all the way in the back to prevent the smoke and the Japanese from seeing us,” Duenas recalled.

As a child growing up in war, not having Christmas celebrations did have a toll.

“Well it was a joyous thing after the war that we could get together and, especially, my mom has the novena, even up until now I still have it. my mom hand it down to me. Right now I am 84. On Jan. 5, I will be 85 and I am still trying my best to go on with my life and my children,” Duenas said.

To be among World War II survivors still alive today was also an honor, she said.

“I was very happy when my sister called me up. Not because of the food, but to see the survivors, especially the ones from my own village because, when you are doing your daily things with the house and especially with COVID-19, as much we stay home, so now it’s my time to go out and see and meet other people,” Duenas said. “To see their face, knowing how it is surviving during the war and now we are able to mingle and say hello and 'Felis Pasgua,' that is Merry Christmas, and even for a new year.”

Three Christmases came and went during World War II and the Japanese occupation, but the event’s sponsor, Mañenggon Memorial Foundation, holds that those Christmases were not forgotten. The event focused solely on giving the remaining survivors a chance to be children again.

According to the Mañenggon Memorial Foundation, there are only about 300 to 400 World War II survivors of Guam still alive today.