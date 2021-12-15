Church bankruptcy legal costs climb to $6M

While clergy sex abuse claimants await compensation, the Archdiocese of Agana has been billed and paid out about $6 million in professional fees, mostly from law firms hired by the church and its creditors in the archdiocese bankruptcy case.

The amount includes billings that Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood of the District Court of Guam previously approved for law firms, accounting firms and real estate professionals since 2019, based on a review of documents filed in bankruptcy court.

The church and the creditors committee hired dozens of lawyers who each charge $250 to $750 an hour. The $750 is a discounted rate offered for the Guam case – the original rate was $1,025 an hour, according to court documents.

This week alone, five law firms filed their seventh interim applications for compensation, while a sixth law firm filed its first billing application with rates up to $395 an hour.

For expenses and services rendered from Aug. 1 to Nov. 30, 2021, the six law firms are seeking court approval of their latest billings totaling more than $637,000.

$265,551: Stinson LLP, the Minnesota-based counsel for the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, including clergy sex abuse claimants and other creditors. The court previously awarded more than $2.3 million to the law firm, but a portion of it hasn't been paid yet by the archdiocese.

$172,375: Elsaesser Anderson Chtd., the Idaho-based counsel for the archdiocese. The court previously awarded it nearly $1.2 million, but a portion has not been paid yet.

$136,529.39: Patterson Buchanan Fobes & Leitch, special counsel for the archdiocese. The court previously awarded it $575,309.

$34,675: Guam-based attorney John Terlaje, counsel for the archdiocese. The court previously awarded him $226,352.

$23,475: Blank Rome LLP, archdiocese special insurance counsel. The court previously awarded it $211,640.

$4,520: Hiller Law LLC, special counsel for the Creditors Committee, specifically in the Delaware bankruptcy case of the Boy Scouts of America. This is first time the law firm has filed a fee application.

The bankruptcy court also previously ordered payments to other professional service firms involved in the bankruptcy proceedings, including Davis & Davis PC, the archdiocese's special immigration counsel; and Deloitte & Touche LLP, the archdiocese's accounting firm.

Among those that also previously received payments from the archdiocese for bankruptcy case-related work were the Law Offices of Paul Richler, special insurance counsel for the creditors committee; Cornerstone Valuation Guam Inc., appraiser and real estate consultant for the creditors committee; Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC, supplemental real estate agent for the creditors committee; and Re/Max Diamond Realty, Realtor for the archdiocese.

The archdiocese pays for the fees of attorneys representing both the church and the creditors committee. That's on top of the amounts contained in both parties' competing reorganization plans for the archdiocese.

Besides the mounting legal costs to the archdiocese, the church faces a challenge to its revised compensation plan for some 270 individuals who claim they were raped, sexually abused or molested by priests and other members of the Guam clergy dating back to the 1950s.

The archdiocese has offered to pay clergy sex abuse survivors up to $34.38 million, while the creditors committee seeks a minimum of $100 million and real estate properties.

Guam's clergy sex abuse scandal exploded in 2016, when former Hågat altar boys publicly accused then-Archbishop Anthony Apuron of raping or molesting them in the 1970s.

The Vatican investigated and later convicted Apuron of molesting multiple minors and stripped him of his title. Dozens of other members of the Guam clergy were accused of sexual abuse of children.