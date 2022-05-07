Church could pay $30M in assets

Survivors of Guam clergy sexual assaults could be entitled to a minimum of about $30 million in Catholic church assets, on top of a still undisclosed insurance payout, along with 190 scholarship vouchers, 50 burial plots and protocols to help prevent future abuses.

The possible settlement terms were presented Friday morning in a status hearing on the three-year-old Archdiocese of Agana bankruptcy case.

The archdiocese and its creditors, mostly abuse survivors, have a May 20 deadline to file a joint plan to get the archdiocese out of bankruptcy and pay the nearly 300 abuse claimants.

By that time, the full settlement amount and conditions should be known.

The final amount, inclusive of the still undisclosed insurance payments, will be substantially greater than the estimated $30 million in archdiocese cash and property assets, archdiocese attorney Ford Elsaesser said.

Elsaesser said it's the archdiocese's hope that contributions would be in the trust and that payments to survivors could start three or 3-1/2 months after approval of the joint plan, which he said he hopes will be approved.

While the plan may sound overly optimistic, he said, survivors should be able to receive payment well before the year ends.

Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes, in a statement after the status hearing, said the archdiocese is "very pleased and grateful for the incredible progress."

"Most significantly, we are happy for the victim-survivors that they can move closer to this important measure of justice and compensation. We thank all our parishes, schools, Catholic cemeteries, and others who contributed to and made profound sacrifices to reach today’s milestone," the archbishop said.

Elsaesser and Edwin Caldie, the attorney for the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, jointly announced at the hearing before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood the parties' agreement in principle.

The attorneys said there are about $21 million worth of archdiocese property and $9.1 million in cash that includes remaining proceeds from the sale of some property, including the former Accion Hotel in Yona, that was later turned into a seminary.

Elsaesser said a substantial portion of the estimated $21 million in property came from properties the archdiocese has wanted to liquidate for the survivors' trust, plus additional assets Catholic schools and parishes recently agreed to put in the trust as well.

However, that $21 million is "not set in stone" because the amount depends on the market value of real estate at the time the properties are sold.

Scholarships, burial plots, protocols

Part of the proposed agreement is a total of 190 Catholic school scholarship vouchers for the next 10 years that the survivors' families will be able to use.

"These are tuition scholarships for attendance at the five elementary schools and two high schools for the archdiocese for the next 10 years," Elsaesser said.

Of the total number, 150 will be for elementary or grade K-8 school scholarship vouchers, and 40 high school scholarship vouchers.

It was the creditors committee's proposal that got a favorable response from the Catholic schools' leadership, Elsaesser said.

The Catholic cemeteries also are contributing to the survivors' trust.

"The cemeteries are contributing 50 burial plots at no cost, and that would go to the survivors’ trust as well," the archdiocese attorney said.

Leo Tudela, 78, representing abuse survivors in the creditors committee, shared at the hearing a set of proposed protocols to help prevent future sexual abuses of children by the clergy.

Tudela, who has been present in the court hearings, was about 13 or 14 when a Capuchin brother and then later a priest, Louis Brouillard, sexually abused him.

Elsaesser said there's going to be a group of four individuals – two survivors including Tudela and two from the archdiocese – who will work together to come up with those protocols to prevent further abuses.

"There's already substantial protocols in place at the archdiocese, but this is to come to an agreement for all, for all the future protocols going forward for the bankruptcy," Elsaesser said.

When asked whether the $30 million cash and property from the archdiocese could eventually result in increased tuition at Catholic schools, Elsaesser doesn't believe that will happen.

The properties that are being contributed are not in use, so, operationally, that shouldn't create an impact on the daily operations, he said.

These school properties include vacant lots adjacent to schools.

"It’s a very tight financial condition going forward, but I don’t think there’s any reason that general operation should change at the schools or the parishes," Elsaesser said.

Earlier amounts

Amounts presented Friday in court, excluding insurance payments, are an increase from what the archdiocese presented in 2020 and 2021.

In January 2020, the archdiocese presented a $21 million plan to pay the abuse survivors, inclusive of insurance money.

It revised its plan in November 2021, raising the proposed payment to between $27.96 million and $34.88 million, again inclusive of insurance money.

Shortly after that, the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors filed its own payment plan calling for at least $100 million and real estate assets.

The archdiocese and the creditors committee have resumed mediation talks before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Faris of Honolulu, who is serving as the mediator, after a key trial in February.

Tydingco-Gatewood ruled that school and parish assets can be used to pay the abuse survivors.

The survivors have said Guam priests and other clergy molested or raped them. The assaults date back to the 1950s, and most of the accused priests are dead.

The archdiocese bankruptcy case has so far cost $7.58 million in legal and other professional fees alone, and the whole cost is required to be paid by the archdiocese, based on a review of court filings by The Guam Daily Post.