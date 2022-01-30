Students at Meyuns Elementary School in the Republic of Palau, recently received 160 backpacks filled with school supplies donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President John Ngiraked of the church's Koror Branch helped coordinate the donation, which included backpacks and school supplies, according to a press release from the church. He was aware of how the tourist-based community was experiencing setbacks from the pandemic.

Under the authority of Elder William HK Davis, a senior missionary couple from the Church's Welfare and Self-Reliance Elder Joseph Green and Sister Constance Green visited Koror to buy the backpacks and supplies needed from WCTC Shopping Center.

Ngiraked and his wife, Angelina, and a volunteer helped package the donations.

"It is a great feeling I get doing these services as I can feel the spirit of the Lord. That feeling of sacrificing your time and effort to help others really increases your ability to see how the Lord works through us," Ngiraked said.

Meyuns Elementary School Principal Ulai T. Ikesiil thanked the church for the generous donation on behalf of the school community, according to the press release.

"The generous donation that has been given us made a very huge impact in our learning capacity. Students from Meyuns are so lucky to benefit from this generous act from people like you. Teachers are happy that all the students have their own new supplies and won’t have to share so they can complete their work on time," she said. "We are very thankful.”