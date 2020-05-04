Church forgives homeless man found in shuttered gift shop

A homeless man who was found in the shuttered gift shop at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica on Sunday morning is free to go after the church decided not to file charges.

"The archdiocese confirms that a homeless man made his way into the Cathedral-Basilica Gift Shop today," the Archdiocese of Agana stated Sunday. "After inspection by the gift shop owner and cathedral administration, it was decided that no charges would be filed and that the homeless man would be forgiven."

He was immediately released by police.