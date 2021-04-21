Church incurs $460K additional fees in bankruptcy process

The Archdiocese of Agana's bankruptcy case has incurred more than $460,000 in additional legal and other professional fees, bringing the total amount to about $4.8 million since January 2019.
Eight firms submitted in federal court their latest billings. Most of the billings were for services provided from Dec. 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.
The archdiocese sought bankruptcy protection to settle clergy sex abuse survivors' claims while keeping all Catholic parishes and schools open.
While the archdiocese has yet to compensate any abuse survivor, it has paid millions of dollars in fees to lawyers and other professional service providers.
These are the latest interim fee applications filed in the District Court of Guam in recent days:
- $185,085 for Stinson LLP, the Minnesota-based counsel for the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors including clergy sex abuse claimants and other creditors, fifth billing
- $102,682 for Elsaesser Anderson Chtd., Idaho-based counsel for the archdiocese, fifth billing
- $91,594 for Patterson Buchanan Fobes & Leitch, special counsel for the archdiocese, fifth billing
- $24,639 fees and expenses for Deloitte & Touche LLP, accountant for the archdiocese, services from Oct. 3, 2019, to Jan. 15, 2021
- $20,562 for Guam-based attorney John Terlaje, archdiocese counsel, fifth billing
- $18,539 for Blank Rome LLP, archdiocese special insurance counsel, fifth billing
- $14,230 for Davis & Davis, P.C., services from Jan. 7, 2020, to April 1, 2021, special immigration counsel for the archdiocese
- $3,507 for attorney Paul Richter, special insurance counsel for the creditors' committee, fifth billing