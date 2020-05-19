Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates to Kadu Care-Givers

In the last seven weeks, the Kadu Care-Givers Program has donated nearly 4,000 meals to families who need a little help, according to a press release from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Kadu Care-Givers has played a critical role in alleviating suffering, including that caused by the pandemic, according to the press release. The mission is to provide Guam’s families with convenient, affordable and nutritious meals made with as much local produce as possible.

The church is among the community organizations that have donated to support Kadu Care-Givers in providing meals. More families have been reaching out for assistance in their struggle to put food on the table as a result of job loss or cut in working hours due to the COVID-19 shut down.

On May 15, Elder Bill Davis presented a $5,000 donation to help Kadu Care-Givers. In all, the church has donated $10,000 to Kadu Care-Givers since the pandemic began, according to a press release.

Pika Fejeran accepted the donation on behalf of Kadu Care-Givers. She said she and Lenny Fejeren were "so humbled that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had joined with the Kadu Care-Givers mission."

She said working together like this will help the community come together.

Elder Davis said the church is happy to partner with an organization like Kadu Care-Givers that is dedicated to helping those in need in Guam.