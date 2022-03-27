Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates to Salvation Army

Recognizing the need at Salvation Army Guam Chapter for donations outside of the holiday season, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated $5,000 to help feed those in need.

"The Church’s Micronesia Guam Welfare and Self-reliance Department noticed an article in their local newspaper explaining how donations at the Salvation Army’s thrift store had dropped off significantly after the new year," church officials stated in a press release.

"The Church believes in the two great commandments, the second of which is to love thy neighbor as thyself. Church members not only give tithes, but also offerings, which make this kind of donation possible. This donation will help restock the Salvation Army’s pantries to bless the lives of those in need. All donated moneys go to fill those pantries. Clients from throughout the community of Guam seek assistance from the Salvation Army."

Capts. Eric and Kari Rudd would have been on Guam two full years this June, overseeing Guam’s Salvation Army operations.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“There are many that are hungry, and we serve the disenfranchised. We serve those in the margins. It is the mission of The Salvation Army to serve suffering humanity without discrimination," Kari Rudd said.

The Salvation Army, like many nonprofit organizations that serve the community, rely on the generosity of the community.

Capts. Eric and Kari Rudd said they "praise God and thank the LDS Church" for the donation that helps them continue their work.