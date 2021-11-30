Cemetery lots, a land parcel in Tumon and two condominium units in the Philippines are among more than 40 real property assets Guam's Catholic Church will transfer to a trust as part of an up to $34 million proposed payout to clergy sex abuse claimants.

The value of the properties the church proposes to transfer to the abuse survivors' trust is worth between $9 million and $15.5 million, based on documents filed by the Archdiocese of Agana in bankruptcy court.

They include areas at the Pigo Cemetery in Hagåtña; the Nimitz Cemetery and the Togcha Cemetery; the beachfront property that houses the Civille & Tang law firm in Hagåtña; land adjacent to the Guam Reef Hotel; areas near churches; baseball fields; the old Carmelite House; and the Archbishop Flores House in Hagåtña.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

These are separate from properties the archdiocese has sold such as the former Accion Hotel in Yona, or will sell, including the Chancery on San Ramon Hill for about $2 million.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward compensating those who were raped or sexually molested by priests and other Guam clergy, dating back to the 1950s.

These are all part of the proposed plan to get the archdiocese out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy while keeping all Catholic parishes, schools and programs open.

As of Monday afternoon, the law firms representing Guam's clergy sex abuse survivors were still mum about the archdiocese's revised proposed payment of $27.96 million to $34.38 million to abuse survivors.

If all the estimated 270 clergy sex abuse claimants are compensated equally, each would get about $100,000.

But the process is far from over. Claimants still have to vote to accept or reject the proposal, and the court still has to hold a hearing.

Meanwhile, the archdiocese has paid, or been ordered to pay, more than $5 million in professional fees to mostly law firms representing the archdiocese and the clergy sex abuse survivors.

"I pray and hope for our Church that we have reached the final chapter in this clergy sex abuse scandal with the $34 million settlement proposal from Archbishop (Michael Jude) Byrnes on behalf of our Church," Concerned Catholics of Guam President David Sablan told The Guam Daily Post on Monday.

Concerned Catholics of Guam, a grassroots organization, was instrumental in bringing to light clergy sex abuses on Guam, including those allegedly committed by then-Archbishop Anthony Apuron, who was found guilty by a Vatican tribunal of molesting multiple minors.

"Monetary compensation will never erase the pain and suffering caused by egregious and heinous sexually abusive acts performed on children by members of our clergy; nor will any amount ever be enough. The abuse of children whom we as adults should protect from harm is the worst kind of evil in my opinion," Sablan said.

However, the church community, he said, has a responsibility to take care of the victims and their families, including the settlement proposal.

"We must never ever let this happen again," Sablan said. "I believe the Holy Spirit is guiding us by enlightening us to the problem and motivating us to fix it. Get rid of rogue and evil priests and clergymen and anyone else with evil intentions when around children. And take care of those who have been abused."

Sablan is also hoping that the settlement, if and when accepted by all parties concerned, "helps to lessen the pain and suffering of the victims and their families."

"And beyond that, this experience, however terrible it is, with God's help, will strengthen our faith and resolve to keep our Church community resilient against evil. This should be our objective. We are the Church on Guam," Sablan said. "This scandal that we uncovered several years ago and which has clouded our devotion to our Lord cannot and will never defeat us nor lessen our hope, faith, and love in our God."

Besides cash and real properties transferred to the trust of $14 million to $20.5 million, there's also $878,250 in cash contributions from parishes and schools, along with $13 million in contributions from two of the archdiocese's insurers.

The archdiocese and some plaintiffs provided different estimates of the value of the properties.

For example, the land parcel adjacent to the Guam Reef was estimated to be worth $2.35 million by certain plaintiffs, while the archdiocese's broker deemed its value at $1.8 million.

The Civille & Tang law firm property is estimated to be worth $850,000 by the broker, but certain plaintiffs estimate it to be $1.95 million.

There are also other properties that some of the plaintiffs have not had appraised yet.