Almost on the eve of a trial to determine whether Catholic parishes and schools' assets can be used to pay clergy sex abuse claimants, the Archdiocese of Agana is fighting to expand its legal team to help protect these properties.

An Idaho-based attorney for the archdiocese, Ford Elsaesser, on Friday asked the court to approve the church's employment of the Camacho Calvo Law Group as special counsel, citing the firm's extensive work preparing the witnesses for the trial on the disputed assets.

It will be "extremely difficult" for the archdiocese to try the case without this law firm, Elsaesser told the court via Zoom video.

What's at stake

The archdiocese, in its bankruptcy case, has been attempting to shield the multimillion-dollar assets of parishes and schools from becoming a part of its estate that would be used to compensate clergy sex abuse claimants.

Church attorneys said the archbishop holds the properties as trustee and the parishes and schools are beneficiaries of that trust.

The trial involving the disputed assets is set to begin Feb. 18.

Two of the Camacho Calvo Law Group's attorneys, Vince Camacho and Geri Diaz, worked extensively on the preparation of the witness list, Elsaesser said.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood took the matter under advisement Friday morning after hearing arguments from the archdiocese, the creditors committee representing mostly abuse claimants, the U.S. Trustee and Camacho.

This upcoming trial is tied to the archdiocese's three-year-old bankruptcy case.

Assistant U.S. Trustee Curtis Ching, via Zoom, told the court that the debtor, or the archdiocese, created the "difficult situation" that everyone is in right now, by submitting its special counsel employment application too late, instead of submitting it last summer.

Ching said the purpose of having tough rules in bankruptcy is to avoid exactly the situation the debtor is in right now.

Minneapolis-based creditors committee attorney Edwin Caldie, personally in the courtroom Friday, said the issues were laid out to the debtor last year, so any issue not addressed after that is "at the feet of the debtor" and not of the other parties.

This "should not be at the feet of the court making a decision under duress," Caldie, of the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, mostly the abuse claimants, said in court.

The creditors committee echoed the U.S. Trustee's concerns, including empathy for the Camacho group for its work, particularly prior to July 2021.

But Caldie said the court should not consider relevant the debtor's statement that it really needs the Camacho group at trial.

Joining Caldie in the courtroom Friday was fellow creditors committee attorney Andrew Glasnovich, also based in Minneapolis.

Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes was among those who attended the hearing via Zoom. The pope appointed Byrnes in 2016 to replace then-Archbishop Anthony Apuron, who was later found guilty by a Vatican tribunal of sexual abuse of multiple minors.

'One and the same'

The Camacho firm represented only the 33 Catholic parishes and schools on Guam as intervenors, until the court ruled in July 2021 that the archdiocese, parishes and schools "are one and the same."

But the Camacho firm continued to represent the schools and parishes even after that ruling.

The U.S. Trustee and the creditors committee brought this to the attention of the court.

The judge last week warned that she's inclined to deny the application to employ the Camacho Calvo Law Group unless the debtor's application is amended to reflect that such employment is for the debtor.

"The court will not tolerate debtor's blatant disregard of the court's ruling dated July 16, 2021, nor will it allow debtor to re-litigate this issue," the judge wrote in a Feb. 1 order.

The archdiocese amended its application.

'Pragmatic' solution

The judge asked the U.S. Trustee and the committee about the idea of limiting the Camacho group's work to the preparation and presentation of the witnesses at trial.

Ching said it's a pragmatic solution to the difficult situation.

This also will allow the parties to move forward with the trial, he said.

But Ching said the U.S. Trustee's concerns remain, which is that of the Camacho group's potential conflicts representing other entities such as the Capuchin Franciscans, as well as its employment application retroactive to July 16.

The U.S. Trustee earlier said should the court find the Camacho group eligible for employment with the debtor, the approval should be effective as of the date of the original application, Jan. 20, 2022.

The Camacho law firm worked directly with the parishes and the schools prior to protect their assets when they were intervenors, something that the archdiocese is relying on to help bolster its case.

The judge also discussed trial schedules with the parties, and heard arguments on some pretrial motions including a motion in limine to exclude certain letters as hearsay. The parties agreed to confer prior to the trial.