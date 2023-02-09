Over 200 men and women who were sexually assaulted in their youth at the hands of priests and others working for the Archdiocese of Agana continue to wait for compensation as ordered in the clergy sex abuse settlement agreement.

“Nobody is praying for us. Nobody cares, man. Nobody cares. It is so sad. It’s sad because I’m alive, I'm 50 and I could use that money. I could really use that money man,” M.B., a clergy sexual abuse survivor, told The Guam Daily Post, days before he was on the brink of having his power cut off.

He wanted a letter from the archdiocese to submit to the utility, proof that he was waiting for money, in hopes that it would suffice to keep the power to his home on.

“So they (Coast360 Federal Credit Union) could give me a credit card. And when the money comes in, you can take that away and guarantee that it’s going to go in there and then I got this money,” he said. “Oh, I have to wait four more months, when they said 60 days. They did this, this, that, and that, but they only did that to save face for their financial considerations for whatever.”

Five years ago, M.B. received $150,000 from the Capuchins as part of the settlement, but he has yet to receive a dime from the archdiocese. He questioned why.

“How are you struggling if the Vatican is connected to you?” he asked.

Despite receiving a portion of his settlement, he is in financial despair. He told The Guam Daily Post the money has all been spent.

“I used that $150,000 to make my kids happy. Everything. Bought them cars, all that stuff, because I’m coming with other money. I’m going to pay off the house and we’re going to live good,” he said.

But that is far from what happened. According to M.B., he was told that he would have to wait until probably this summer to see any money from the archdiocese. The church must first attend to its obligations to resolve the claims.

Paying the debt

Rev. Romero Convocar, the vicar general of the Archdiocese of Agana, has told Guam’s Catholics that they will be informed of more details concerning impending sales of church properties tied to a clergy sex abuse settlement agreement.

While church officials and legal documents have previously confirmed parishes and schools operated by the archdiocese will be included in the real estate sales, an extended message from Convocar, released Tuesday, disclosed the totality of the archdiocese's real estate inventory is included in the agreement.

According to the vicar general, following a ruling from District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, “the archdiocese is essentially one body, which means all the liquid and real property assets of all parishes and schools owned by the archdiocese are part of the bankruptcy estate.”

Guam’s Catholic Church unsuccessfully argued against that legal determination.

The estimated value of the real estate sales, Convocar stated, is more than $18.3 million.

The conditions or terms of settling claims, such as M.B.’s, include:

• Real estate: The archdiocese will transfer the parcels of real property with an estimated value of $18,358,034 to the trust, free and clear of all claims, liens and encumbrances.

• Cash contribution: The archdiocese will transfer in total $6,609,998.29 to the trust.

• Unknown claims fund: The archdiocese will establish the Unknown Tort Claim Reserve Fund in the minimum initial amount of $200,000 with equal annual payments over a period of five years and a total of $1.5 million.

In the weeks to come, the archdiocese will be selling off assets for the settlements and will continue to have meetings with the respective pastors, administrators and leaders of archdiocesan parishes and schools on the process and timelines involved.

“We sincerely hope and pray the new owners of the Chancery property and other church properties will be considerate of the sacred purposes and historical significance of these beloved and treasured structures. As a primary example, the potential loss of the Chancery property will have an impact on the entire archdiocese as we will need to relocate the office, residence and chapel of the archbishop, the central offices, the offices of the Metropolitan Tribunal, Office of Catholic Education and other essential ministries,” Convocar stated.

The joint plan specifically requires the payment of all unpaid professional claims accruing through the effective date and within seven days after the effective date which, according to federal documents, is Feb. 7.

“Reparation and healing, a small measure of justice, for the victim-survivors of sexual abuse in our Archdiocese is no longer just a possibility, but will be fulfilled at the proper time. Thank you for remaining united and recognizing the great sacrifices the Church must make collectively in atonement for our sins of the past and the sake of those gravely hurt by former clergy and laity of the past. As she has over the millennia, our Church will survive because she lives in the hearts of believers,” the letter stated.