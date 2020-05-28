Churches, non-contact physical exercises classes and non-profit organizations are among the institutions allowed to reopen this weekend.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services issued guidelines for these additional businesses that have been authorized to operate during Pandemic Condition of Readiness Level 2 (PCOR 2), which was declared by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Approved for operation during PCOR 2:

1. All business operations and business activities during PCOR 1.

2. Businesses approved for operation at declaration of or during PCOR 2 (DPHSS Guidance Memoranda 2020-07 and 2020-08).

3. Additional businesses and organizations authorized to operate during PCOR 2 beginning on Friday, May 29, at 8 a.m.:

a. Eating and drinking establishments to include dine-in services (with the exception of food courts and bars and taverns) where such establishments shall operate in accordance with the DPHSS Guidance Memorandum 2020-09: Minimum Requirements for Dine-in Restaurants. Salad bars, buffets, and self-service operation of any kind continue to be prohibited;

b. Places of worship at no more than the percent of occupancy rate as identified in current or future Executive Orders and face coverings required to be worn at all times. Vulnerable individuals such as the elderly and those with co-morbidities and/or are immunocompromised are highly recommended to stay home and/or take extra precautions;

c. Non-profit Organization operations limited to similar business activities that are already authorized in this or previous DPHSS Guidance Memoranda; and

d. Non-contact physical exercise lessons/classes to include crossfit, yoga, pilates, and dance.

The businesses and organizations identified under Item 3 may proceed to operate after industry-specific or organization-specific plans are developed and submitted with COVID-19 prevention and control measures outlined in the document, Minimum Pandemic Workplace Operational Requirements, which was issued by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Eating and drinking establishments to include dine-in services under Item 3(a) shall operate in accordance with the DPHSS Guidance Memo 2020-09: Minimum Requirements for Dine-In Restaurants and incorporate the same in such industry-specific plans submitted to the DPHSS.

The plans are to be emailed to PCOR2Plans@dphss.guam.gov.

For more information, contact the Division of Environmental Health at 300-9579; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.