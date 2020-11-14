Churches list reopening dates after positive case ID'd

The Archdiocese of Agana released a list of reopening/closing dates for churches after positive cases of COVID-19 were identified.

• St. Anthony, Tamuning: Office will remain closed until Monday pending deep cleaning and sanitization after a clergyman tested positive Nov. 10. Masses resumed Friday.

• Assumption of Our Lady, Piti: Reopens today for 6 p.m. Mass

• Our Lady of Guadalupe, Santa Rita: Reopens for all services Nov. 17. No regular Masses/confession will be offered during that time. Scheduled funerals will proceed.

Immaculate Heart of Mary in Toto, Our Lady of Lourdes in Yigo and Our Lady of Purification in Maina reopened earlier this week. All pastors of the parishes are in isolation. According to a statement from the Archdiocese, all precautions are being taken because "in most instances, the pastors had concelebrated Mass last Sunday, Nov. 8, with the St. Anthony clergyman who tested positive and they were in close proximity or contact with him at the altar."

The Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica was not closed because there was no threat of direct exposure, according to the Archdiocesan COVID-19 Task Force.

Information was provided in a release.