Churches to live stream Sunday services, Mass

Local churches will be bringing Sunday service and Mass into Guamanian's homes via the internet.

Life in the Son

Life in the Son's service starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday on the church's website and on Facebook.

On the website, https://www.lifeinthesonguam.org, click on “What's Happening" to view the online service. Their Facebook url is https://www.facebook.com/LifeInTheSon.

Episcopal church of St. John the Divine

The Episcopal Church of St. John the Divine will live stream Sunday services for March 22 and March 29 at 10 a.m. on their Facebook page. Go to https://www.facebook.com/Stjohnschurchguam/?ref=bookmarks.

Archdiocese of Agana

The Archdiocese of Agana announced that public attendance to all Sunday and weekday public Masses as well as other parish events will be suspended from March 17 to April 18.

“I understand that the following instructions may be difficult to hear, but I encourage us all to continue to hold fast to prayer and penance during this Lenten season,” Archbishop Michael Byrnes stated.

“I announce that in conjunction with the declaration of emergency and as part of our precautionary measures to stop and avert the further spread of COVID-19, all Sunday and weekday public Masses – as well as all other parish events – be suspended in the Archdiocese of Agana, effective Tuesday, March 17, until Saturday, April 18,” he said.

Mass will be said through the radio, TV and on social media platforms, according to the archdiocese.