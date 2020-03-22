Churches to livestream Sunday services, Mass

Local churches will be bringing Sunday service and Mass to Guamanians' homes via the internet.

Life in the Son

Life in the Son's service starts at 10 a.m. today on the church's website and Facebook page.

On the website, www.lifeinthesonguam.org, click on “What's Happening" to view the online service. Their Facebook URL is www.facebook.com/LifeInTheSon.

Episcopal church of St. John the Divine

The Episcopal Church of St. John the Divine will livestream Sunday services for March 22 and March 29 at 10 a.m. on their Facebook page. Go to www.facebook.com/Stjohnschurchguam.

Palauan Evangelical Church of Guam

Palauan Evangelical Church of Guam service for March 22 will be livestreamed on Facebook: www.facebook.com/pecguam. Service is tentatively scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Harvest Baptist Church

Church leaders invite their congregation and the community to join them live at 10:30 a.m. on https://hbcguam.org/watch-live/.

"Schedule to set aside this time for individual and family worship, just like you would other Sundays," Pastor Gary stated on the Harvest website. "Make the effort to preserve this time for focus on God and His word. If you are living with family, plan to gather in one location rather than spread out on separate devices. If you have a roommate, watch together. Perhaps invite some in your house who may not normally attend church with you, to join you for this time."

Archdiocese of Agana

The Archdiocese of Agana suspended public Masses and services from March 17 to April 18. Mass will be said through the radio, TV and on social media platforms, according to the archdiocese.