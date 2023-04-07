Chutaro gets 15 years for manslaughter

Ronat Chutaro appeared remorseful and disappointed when he appeared Thursday in court before Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte to be sentenced in the 2020 fatal stabbing of 54-year-old Arthur Wakuk.

Chutaro has spent the last two years in pretrial detention. In court, Chutaro admitted he was responsible for Wakuk's death.

“I don’t remember anything that happened that day, but I’ve seen enough to know that I did what I did,” Chutaro told the judge. "I can never take it back."

He showed remorse as he apologized to the victim’s family members, although none were in attendance.

“I’d like to say how very sorry I am for what happened. It is my fault,” he said. “There’s no excuse for my behavior.”

Chutaro was sentenced to 15 years with credit for time served. He has been in pretrial detention since his arrest the day before Christmas 2020, which means he has about 13 years left.

“He seemed disappointed, but understanding,” Chutaro's attorney, Samuel Teker, told The Guam Daily Post after the hearing. "He knows what he did was wrong, and that’s about all I can say about that."

The defense was pushing for nine years, but understood the harsher sentence due to the gravity of Chutaro's crime.

Chutaro was shown in video surveillance footage shared with the court, carrying out his attack on Wakuk, which initially began after Chutaro hit the victim’s car unprovoked. After the attack, Chutaro eluded police for 17 days before capture.

“I can’t argue with the judge. (Chutaro) left him there bleeding," Teker said. "I mean he should’ve stuck around, he should’ve saved his life, but, you know, what are you going to do?”

Chutaro accepted a deal with the government, which downgraded the aggravated murder charge to manslaughter. Without the plea, Teker said, his client was facing life in prison.

Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan acknowledged the remorse shown by Chutaro in court.

“Mr. Chutaro did stand up and apologize to the family, which is very nice that he did that, and accepted full responsibility for his conduct,” O’Mallan said. "At least he acknowledges that part."

'The family deserved that proper sentence'

The prosecution took Chutaro's remorse into consideration and told the Post that he got a good deal.

“I took that into consideration, but I still asked for the full 15 years because he already got the benefit of the bargain by us agreeing to the manslaughter charge," O'Mallan said. "We asked for the full 15 years based on the conduct of the defendant was unprovoked. Granted, he was intoxicated, but it’s a very violent act and the family deserved that proper sentence, in my opinion."

He added that the family of the victim agreed to the plea deal and “thought it was fair."

According to his attorney, Chutaro has time to appeal to the court for a reduced sentence.

“He has 120 days to move for a reduction in sentence,” Teker said.

O’Mallan, however, told the Post that Chutaro should serve the 15 years and no less.