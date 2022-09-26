Chuuk, in the Federated States of Micronesia, is no longer a COVID-19-free state, with 20 infections reported as of Sept. 25, according to the office of the FSM president.

"I am advised there are not yet any persons hospitalized with COVID-19,” press secretary Richard Clark stated in a media release, confirming the community spread of the virus that has caused a multiyear global pandemic.

The FSM began seeing its first true surge in cases earlier this year, but Chuuk remained COVID-free, at least through community transmission, until the cases reported over the weekend.

The 20 cases were confirmed by Chuuk State Hospital as community transmissions and treatment, such as Paxlovid, was provided to 18 of the patients with confirmed cases.

Paxlovid is an oral antiviral therapy used to help fight the viral infection by stopping the virus that causes COVID-19 from replicating in the body.

Chuuk residents were encouraged to get tested and treated.

"I am advised the Chuuk State Test & Treat site is immediately in front of the Chuuk State Hospital,” Clark advised.

Quarantine restrictions remain in place for inbound travelers to Chuuk. According to the U.S. Embassy in the Federate States of Micronesia, Chuuk continues to isolate border cases.

"Passengers wishing to land in Chuuk and Yap are subject to numerical restrictions,” the U.S. Embassy in the FSM stated Aug. 8 in an updated COVID-19 release.

In light of the confirmed cases, Chuuk’s Office of the Governor postponed several scheduled activities until further notice.

Aside from the mitigation measure to reduce community transmission by avoiding large crowds, the Chuuk Governor’s Office urged residents to wash their hands, wear masks, and avoid touching their faces.

"At the time of this email, it is (around) 6 a.m. in Chuuk state on Sunday, Sept. 25. It is plausible the situation in Chuuk will evolve rapidly like Pohnpei, Kosrae and Yap. The Office of the President will endeavor to relay additional information as soon as practicable," Clark said.