Chuuk, in the Federated States of Micronesia, reported 263 new COVID-19 cases, the FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs confirmed.

This is in addition to the first 20 cases of COVID-19 confirmed Sept. 24 for the FSM state, which had avoided community transmission of the virus until Saturday.

Of the 263 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus, one is hospitalized with COVID-19.

Kosrae, Pohnpei, and Yap reported zero new cases, the FSM stated Tuesday in its situation report.

Thirty-one COVID-related deaths have been recorded, 23 of whom are from Pohnpei, five in Yap and three in Kosrae.

No deaths were reported in Chuuk state as of Sept. 25.

Three additional sites opened at the Chuuk Test and Treat Center located at the state hospital.

The FSM noted that COVID-cases in Yap are slowly decreasing.