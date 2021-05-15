A man who was placed under arrest following a reported shooting in Tamuning on Thursday allegedly told Guam police officers that he had a "Chuukese weapon" in his car that investigators learned was used in the incident outside of the Uri Jip restaurant.

Rodman Machuo, 21, also known as Meichen Machuo, was charged with two counts of criminal mischief as a third-degree felony with a notice of felony on felony release, criminal mischief as a misdemeanor, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor, opened container of alcohol as a misdemeanor and resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim told police that she was leaving the restaurant when she heard a loud noise and saw that her vehicle’s window had been damaged.

Officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle nearby and took him into custody.

Police noted that the suspect was drunk and had an open beer bottle in the car, documents state.

The suspect allegedly became combative and continued to resist arresting officers, and pulled the antenna off one of the GPD patrol vehicles before being placed in handcuffs.

After he allegedly told police that he had a weapon in his car, officers found marbles and a slingshot that he attempted to hide.

Similar marbles were found at the crime scene earlier, documents state.

Authorities found additional empty beer containers inside the vehicle, documents state.

Machuo was on pretrial release in two separate criminal cases and under house arrest. He was ordered to stay away from alcohol and deadly weapons in both cases, documents state.