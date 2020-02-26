Civil case filed against CCU commissioners for closed-door meeting on pay raise

The Office of the Attorney General has filed a civil suit against Consolidated Commission on Utilities members Joey Duenas, Francis Santos and Simon Sanchez, and former members George Bamba and Pedro Guerrero, alleging the commissioners violated the Open Government Law during a 2015 closed-door meeting. The CCU members decided on a $28,000 raise for a Guam Waterworks Authority interim general manager in that meeting.

"The AG's office alleges the commissioners were entrusted with ensuring they would manage public funds in the interest of the people of Guam, and they violated their duty of care," the AG's office stated in a press release.

The case comes after the OAG and Office of Public Accountability announced a partnership to tackle the misuse of government funds.

An OPA audit reported the CCU violated the Open Government Law at least 31 times when giving salaries and bonuses to employees. The OPA recommended that the CCU take corrective action to seek repayment of the funds. Instead, the CCU held a special meeting to retroactively approve the bonuses and raises it had given in closed-door meetings. Their special meeting resulted in the status quo.

“In order to regain the public’s trust in our government, we can’t treat repeated violations of our laws as ‘business as usual,’” said Attorney General Leevin Camacho. “We will hold people who violate our laws accountable, which, despite being a last resort, will sometimes require taking these matters to court.”

In 2019, The Guam Daily Post reported that the CCU discussed and decided on employee salaries and bonuses in a closed-door executive session on Nov. 27, 2018. The OAG reviewed the meeting minutes and found that the CCU’s actions violated the Open Government Law. In a written letter, Camacho advised the CCU that the salary adjustments were void and any payments made must be paid back.

The OAG subsequently requested an audit of all autonomous agencies’ unclassified employee pay raises and bonuses. In response, the OPA analyzed staffing patterns for 16 autonomous agencies covering the period from October 2014 to September 2018, finding that the Guam Power Authority, GWA and the Port Authority of Guam issued the most employee salary increments during this period. The performance audit report on the CCU was issued in December 2019.

The commissioners could not be reached for comment. Sanchez is off island and unavailable for comment.