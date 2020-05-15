Civil Defense chief won't sign hotel contracts

Guam's Office of Civil Defense chief won't sign documents committing government funds to pay the hotels that have been in use as the government of Guam's quarantine facilities for travelers for nearly two months now.

Charles Esteves, the administrator for Civil Defense, said Thursday the General Services Agency, which is the procurement arm for the government of Guam, is not signing off on the agreements either.

"If GSA is not going to sign off on an initial purchase order for it, then I don't want to be on the hook for paying the vendor," Esteves said.

He said the proper procedure would have been for GSA to issue purchase orders first – before the services were rendered.

"There's no evidence they were acting with malicious intent," Esteves said, referring to the skipped procurement process. "I'm willing to believe people were acting for what they believed to be the best interest of the people."

The governor's office has stated the hiring of the hotels fell under the governor's public health emergency authority and was done as more travelers had to be quarantined.

The draft agreements between GovGuam and the hotels, including Pacific Star Resort & Spa, Days Inn and Wyndham Garden, remain unsigned.

In March, Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey's electronic signature was first used, along with that of the governor, in letters sent to the hotels indicating their facilities would be used by the government of Guam as quarantine facilities. Unpingco-DeNorcey has previously said she doesn't recall authorizing her electronic signature for the procurement specific to the hotels.

The governor's advisers started to work on changing the signatories for the draft agreements with the hotels to Esteves and GSA in April, nearly a month after the hotels had already been in use. The attempt to change the signature pages and the signatories started after the governor's advisers were told the procurement must start with GSA.

While Esteves' name is listed as a signatory to the draft agreements with the hotels, they remain unsigned.

"They can change the signature pages, but if (it) doesn't pass muster ... if it doesn't come from GSA and GSA is not signing off on it, then we're following suit. It goes back to being able to pay the vendors. If we don't have a purchase order issued by GSA, then we cannot pay the vendors," he added later.

The hotels were hired in March without Esteves' participation. It was the governor's legal counsel and son-in-law, Haig Huynh, and then-chief of staff Tony Babauta who were coordinating with hotels on the cost of the quarantine payments, email records show.

Pacific Star has invoiced GovGuam $544,000 in two weeks as a quarantine facility for travelers. With the hotel in use for almost two months now, without a formal contract, the bill could run up to $2 million.

GovGuam has budgeted $4 million for all quarantine facilities.

GovGuam was hoping the Federal Emergency Management Agency would reimburse at least part of the cost of the quarantine facilities and services.

It remains to be seen whether FEMA will reimburse local moneys spent on hotels and other vendors without proper contracts.

"I don't know. It may. We'll have to see. The way they reimburse - like I said, it's document-heavy. I don't know if that will be a requirement, something we'll need to work out," Esteves said.

As of now, the initial terms with some quarantine hotels will expire next week. Esteves said a procurement process has already started for new quarantine facilities. And although the same hotels may be selected, the process is now run through GSA and Civil Defense.