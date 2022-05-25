Although no official vote was taken, local members advising a federal commission on civil rights indicated their interest in studying issues facing migrants coming to Guam through the Compacts of Free Association.

The Guam Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, which was created last year, along with other territorial groups, through Congress, held its inaugural meeting Tuesday at the Dusit Beach Resort in Tumon. The commission has existed since the passage of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1957.

According to its website, the commission acts as "an independent, bipartisan, fact-finding federal agency." It helps inform the development of national civil rights policy and how to better enforce civil rights laws, through "objective and comprehensive" investigations and research.

Other advisory committees have examined "water affordability, school discipline disparities, policing practices, mental health and the criminal justice system, legal financial obligations, fair housing, hate crimes, voting rights, maternal health, water affordability and bail reform," the USCCR stated.

Members of Guam's committee reflect the bipartisan nature of the process. Those appointed in March include attorneys Vanessa Williams, Leslie Travis and Joseph McDonald; current and former lawmakers Sen. Joanne Brown, Régine Biscoe Lee and Bob Klitzkie; and those who study local issues in the academic realm, including Kenneth Kuper and Kimberlee Kihleng.

It typically takes between 12 and 24 months for the commission to complete studies, research or investigations, the committee members were advised Tuesday. Initial discussions centered around potential topics that warrant the commission's time and efforts. This initial "concept stage" can take several months to finalize, according to a workflow chart presented.

Three proposals were entertained Tuesday, all connected to the Compacts of Free Association.

Crime statistics

The committee could, for instance, look into the disproportionate number of compact migrants, especially from Chuuk, represented in crime statistics published by the Guam Police Department.

According to Travis, in her experience as a defense attorney, Chuukese residents are "substantially overrepresented" in criminal prosecutions, criminal convictions and youth correctional facilities.

"I believe a substantial factor in this disproportionate representation is their deportability for aggravated felonies, which, in my experience, has driven many such residents to accept pleas to lesser offenses, such as simple assault, even in the absence of substantial proof for a conviction, in order to ensure their continued ability to live in Guam with their families," she noted.

Education efforts may help to address any lack of knowledge of the U.S. judicial system or cultural and legal differences with migrants' home countries. Many migrants speak to police, even if it means incriminating themselves, because openly cooperating with law enforcement authorities is the standard practice for suspects in other islands, Travis said.

Even U.S. citizens with no formal legal training are aware of Miranda rights including the right to remain silent under police questioning, simply by being exposed to television programs, Travis said. The committee could examine this issue to see whether systemically, the local judicial system is denying COFA citizens equal protections afforded under the Constitution and other federal laws.

An approved study could further clarify local statistics, since GPD does not differentiate ethnicity and nationality when officers make an arrest, and a more accurate picture of how many suspects accused of crimes are not U.S. citizens can be obtained.

Members agreed to be polled on the potential topics, and will provide feedback on their preferences moving forward, including whether to expand or limit the research it will eventually direct commission staff to begin.

The commission does have limited jurisdiction, however. The local group was advised that topics must involve the deprivation of the right to vote; or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, age, disability or national origin.

Future meetings will be held on the third Thursday of each month, beginning June 21.

Norma Cantú, the commission's chair, told The Guam Daily Post the local advisers can help to elevate Guam's civil rights issues to a national level. The end products created by the group, including studies and research, are eventually considered by the national committee.

"We will invite (committee Chair Vanessa Williams) to present on that report, and we will hear what the recommendations are (from Guam,)" Cantú said. "An end product could be ... suggestions to Congress on what would be helpful for people on Guam in terms of their civil rights conditions, or to send a message to the White House, or to include what this commission in Guam has been working on in a national report that our commissioners would publish."

The commission has an online clearinghouse used by congressional offices, federal agencies and academic institutions working on civil rights issues throughout the United States. The inaugural meeting was important, in part, because members accepted the responsibility of receiving public input on potential rights violations occurring in Guam, she said.

"The public will always be given notice about all of the meetings where votes will be taken," Cantú said. "And the public will be given opportunities through that notice to be able to speak and make a presentation. It adds another ... reason to become involved, and care about people experiencing civil rights problems."