Civil rights advisory committee hears concerns from residents

The Guam Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights held its second in-person meeting Wednesday at the Anthony Leon Guerrero Multipurpose Room at the University of Guam in Mangilao.

The purpose of the meeting was to gather community input as the committee determines a civil rights issue for investigation. The group has grappled with selecting a "worthwhile" topic, according to Vanessa Williams, committee chairperson.

"Initially, the committee was interested in looking specifically at housing inequities or alleged housing discrimination. And, ultimately, we have not selected that topic and are looking to pursue another topic that is worthwhile to the community from their perspective," Williams said.

Several issues arose from the somewhat sparse crowd that gathered for Wednesday's meeting.

Bureau of Women's Affairs Director Jayne Flores, who said she was attending mainly as an observer, pointed out that the topic of pay equity had come up during workplace harassment meetings held under the Fostering Access, Rights and Equity federal grant.

Flores also stated she believed women and people at the lower end of the socio-economic spectrum on Guam were being discriminated against regarding health issues, specifically reproductive health issues, including access to basic pap smears, pregnancy testing, birth control, abortion and other matters that "should be available to women on this island and everywhere."

'Doughnut hole'

Local attorney Joshua Walsh brought up concerns over a "doughnut hole" in laws and conversations around migrants from the freely associated states and their descendants born into U.S. citizenship. The FAS consists of the Republic of Palau, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia.

Walsh, whose father is from New York and whose mother is from the outer islands of Yap, cited jury rolls at the District Court of Guam as one example. He said he believed members of the FAS community – U.S. citizens who are still largely connected to their FAS identities – aren't being captured in jury rolls.

"They're not on voter registration rolls. ... And if you're not on those rolls, you're not going to make it to the jury rolls, ... which then has impacts to a representative jury when you go to court," Walsh said.

Plebiscite

Touching on the plebiscite issue and how it relates to the FAS community, Walsh also said Guam has to recognize that there is a category of people who will fall into "this civil rights hole" over being not self-governing and not having a say in the status of the island.

"I'm not advocating that they should have a say. I'm just saying it's an issue that needs to be confronted," Walsh said.

The plebiscite is a vote to determine Guam's political status. It was to be limited to native inhabitants, but that was later held unconstitutional.

Justice system

Activist Monaeka Flores said Guam is seeing a real rise in the criminalizing of its poor communities, that there are constant violations of the rights of people with disabilities and that there has been an increase in police violence.

"We also know that there is a history of police violence that is racially based; we have to be very real about that," Monaeka Flores said. "We've had people die at the hands of the police here because they are of a specific community, and they are more than likely descendants or nationals of the FAS community."

Monaeka Flores said she and other activists feel that their freedom of speech has been violated or limited by the Guam Police Department and other law enforcement as they attempted to protest military activities. Monaeka Flores, who also has a disability and is part of the LGBTQ community, said she hoped the committee would include members from the communities discussed at the meeting.

The civil rights committee didn't select a topic Wednesday, but a couple of members did offer proposals. Robert Klitzkie, a committee member and former senator, said he would like to look into implementing life tenure for the chief judge of the District Court of Guam.

"Although I know it's a little bit esoteric and technical, I think it really ties in to what (Joshua Walsh) is saying here, because a life-tenured judge might be a little bit more amenable to taking another look at how we choose our jury pool," Kiltzkie said.

Attorney Leslie Travis, another committee member, said a topic she previously had proposed – the disproportionate representation of FAS members, particularly the Chuukese community, in the justice system on Guam – was still ripe for potential consideration.