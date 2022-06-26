Civil rights committee weighs adding FAS representation

While a lack of a quorum prevented official action from taking place, local members advising a federal commission on civil rights are considering a push to add representation from Guam’s residents who hail from the freely associated states of Micronesia.

The Guam Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, which was created last year, along with other territorial groups, through Congress, met virtually Tuesday, hoping to hold its second meeting ever. But not enough members were present to constitute a quorum, or minimum number allowed by rules to hold public meetings with legitimate actions taken.

Committee members, however, were allowed to run through their scheduled agenda to discuss their intentions. A few changes are possible for the group, which signaled desires to select a vice chairperson and to add members who have FAS ancestry.

During the committee’s inaugural meeting, it tentatively approved draft topics for the federal government to examine. Other advisory committees have looked into "water affordability, school discipline disparities, policing practices, mental health and the criminal justice system, legal financial obligations, fair housing, hate crimes, voting rights, maternal health, water affordability, and bail reform," the USCCR stated.

The three topics all relate to the Compacts of Free Association, federal agreements that, among other things, allow citizens of the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau and the Republic of the Marshall Islands to live in the United States without needing to go through the formal visa process other countries’ citizens must.

“I feel very uncomfortable with us, kind of proceeding with any of those topics without some representation on the board from these groups,” said Leslie Travis, an attorney who is a member of the committee. “I think actually, even outside of those topics there are a lot of other connected (issues) … with regard to this group that are going to impact the issues that we have identified.”

Initial support for the idea was expressed by fellow member Joe McDonald, another attorney serving on the committee. Possible topics to research include the disproportionate number of compact migrants represented in crime statistics.

Committee staff advised that while it is possible to add new members once the group is established, existing procedures may require Guam’s committee to be reappointed all at once, rather than being able to add just one or two members. A fair, bipartisan makeup is also a requirement, when considering changing the makeup of the group, members were told.

The next meeting can take place as early as July 19, pending final scheduling confirmations.

According to its website, the USCCR acts as "an independent, bipartisan, fact-finding federal agency." It helps inform the development of national civil rights policy and how to better enforce civil rights laws, through "objective and comprehensive" investigations and research.

It typically takes between 12 and 24 months for the commission to complete studies, research or investigations, the committee members have been advised.