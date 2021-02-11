Commissioners at the Civil Service Commission have authorized staff to proceed with a post audit investigation into the hiring practices at the Port Authority of Guam and confirm whether such practices are in accordance with Guam laws and regulations, a matter requested by Sen. Telena Nelson.

The CSC will focus on Port employees who have indicated they have a criminal conviction in their applications, under the suitability determination form, board Chairman Juan Calvo indicated during a post audit staff assessment hearing Tuesday.

But before the CSC reached its decision, there was some discussion about what exactly the commission would be doing.

Nelson specifically requested the CSC look into PAG employees with any criminal history hired by the Port in fiscal years 2017 through 2020 and documented justifications for hiring employees with any criminal history, according to Cynthia Camacho, a personnel management analyst at the CSC.

Guam laws and regulations prevent employment in government given a criminal history and certain conditions, and there is the potential that personnel actions at the Port may be held null and void if the CSC finds wrongdoing, said Roland Fejeran, the CSC personnel management administrator.

Nelson defined "criminal history" as an individual's criminal record.

"The situation here is that on Jan. 14, 2021, there was some concerns within the community about the hiring practices at the Port for a specific individual," Nelson said without naming the individual. "The whole premise behind this is because we want to ensure that these practices remain in accordance with the law. There has been some other political statements made that we are going after those with criminal records and they cannot rebuild their lives, and that is false."

The issue is that the Port is a main point of entry into Guam and the concern relates to individuals with criminal records involving "certain situations probably related to drug abuse or drug smuggling" being place in an agency in charge of the island's borders, Nelson said.

"When you cast a wide net hoping to catch something, you hurt people in the process," Port General Manager Rory Respicio said regarding the Port's concern with Nelson's request.

There are only three areas where an applicant won't be able to work at the Port, according to Respicio: a felony conviction, which bars employment in law enforcement; a criminal sexual misconduct conviction, which bars employment and contracting with GovGuam; and a family violence case, which prevents an employee from becoming a supervisor up to an agency head.

All Port employees go through a rigorous screening with the Department of Transportation to obtain their Transportation Worker Identification Credential. Failure to do so would mean termination, Respicio said.

"In this case, the employees are left to wonder, 'Is the senator talking about me? If I have a conviction that's not related to those three categories, am I not suitable to work with the Port Authority of Guam?'" Respicio said.

He requested that Nelson name individuals she wanted the CSC to investigate. Otherwise, the CSC should hold the investigation in abeyance until she does.

Calvo said the case will move forward but he asked Port management to identify employees based on their suitability determination forms.