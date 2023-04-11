Civil suit filed against Hansen Helicopters

The owner of a helicopter company, who was convicted of criminal charges related to defrauding the government by way of a scheme that involved using uncertified helicopters, mechanics and pilots, was named in a civil lawsuit filed by the federal government.

The U.S. attorney's office last week filed a civil complaint against John Walker and his company, Hansen Helicopters Inc., as they seek to “put an end to” to the operations of the helicopter company.

The lawsuit comes after Walker and Hansen Helicopters were found guilty in the District Court of Guam of nearly 100 charges connected to a scheme to defraud the federal government. The charges included dozens of counts of employing uncertified mechanics and pilots, aircraft parts fraud that led to three deaths, conspiracy to defraud the federal government, money laundering, and wire fraud.

Although confined since he was found guilty, federal prosecutors allege Walker and Hansen Helicopters are still operating through other individuals and other company names.

“Despite the blood already on their hands, Walker's alter ego corporations, coconspirators, agents, employees and nominees continue to conduct the enterprise in violation of federal law. This action seeks to put an end to this enterprise; its flagrant, continued violation of safety regulations; and the risks it poses to human life,” the complaint states.

The prosecution further alleged “at least 10 individuals died, and many more were seriously injured, as a result of Walker's criminal activities,” adding, one of the deaths and injuries occurred while Walker was on trial in August 2022.

The helicopter crash referenced was registered to Pacific Spotters, an alter ego company of Hansen Helicopters that was formally registered to another company and given a different serial number until July 2020.

In addition to requesting the federal court grant injunctive relief to Walker and Hansen Helicopters' operations, the U.S. attorney also seeks to prevent Walker from “leasing, renting, selling, or allowing his helicopters, or their parts, or those helicopters, or parts owned by his alter egos or former alter egos, to be operated, installed, registered, deregistered, reregistered, or otherwise used in any way pending a final determination in this case.”

Walker's counsel in the civil case, Vanessa Williams, has yet to file a response to the complaint, but was given an extension by Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood. Hansen Helicopter Inc.'s counsel, Edward Han, also requested an extension which was granted.

A hearing for the case is scheduled for Monday, April 17.