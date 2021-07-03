Claimants in church bankruptcy case allowed additional lawyer

A federal court granted the hiring of an additional law firm to represent Guam's childhood sexual abuse survivors and other claimants in the Archdiocese of Agana's ongoing bankruptcy case.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood granted the employment of Hiller Law LLC as special counsel to the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors in the church bankruptcy case.

However, the employment is limited to the purpose of representing the committee in the Delaware bankruptcy case of the Boy Scouts of America.

The judge granted the committee's proposed compensation for attorney Adam Hiller at $395 an hour, and at his discretion, at a reduced rate of $200 per hour for services he considers to be paralegal in nature. There's also reimbursement of actual, necessary expenses and charges the law firm incurs.

Payment to Hiller and his law firm would come from the estate of the Archdiocese of Agana, which sought bankruptcy protection in January 2019 because of clergy sex abuse claims totaling more than $1 billion.

Hiller will appear in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case in the Delaware court on behalf of the Guam claimants.

More than 70 survivors of Boy Scout child sexual abuse on Guam are represented by attorney Delia Lujan Wolff of the Lujan & Wolff firm.