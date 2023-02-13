Curiosity brought a number of island residents to Inalåhan Saturday for a town hall meeting on efforts to revitalize Guam’s shores and develop aquaculture on the island through the farming of giant clams, called hima in CHamoru.

At the start of the meeting, the residents introduced themselves and shared why they attended the town hall. As the microphone was passed along, one common reason given was to learn more about the clam farming effort.

Inalåhan resident Benny San Nicolas was one of the attendees who had questions for government officials. He wanted the Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources to answer questions about the pilot programs, but saw the potential benefits that come from clam farming.

“I am familiar with the local clams here in Inalåhan. I am wondering if this is the same species. It would be good if we could have a source of major production for clam. It would be a great resources for our people here in Inalåhan,” San Nicolas said.

Frank Roberto, a lead biologist on the project, led the town hall meeting and addressed many topics and concerns during his presentation.

“We are planning to have two locations for these clam enclosures, one in Inalåhan and one in Malesso', Roberto said. "We plan to put the clam enclosure either in Inalåhan Pools or off of Inalåhan Pools."

The enclosures are not cages or containers, but instead barriers “where the clams would be inside," Roberto said. "And what’s surrounding it is just delineating the area where the clam farms are, just showing this is where the clams are located."

All members of the community can participate, but decisions will be made by the villages' residents. DAWR will communicate and coordinate with the respective mayors and residents throughout the project, Roberto said.

The clam farms are meant to be a community project and will provide opportunity for village youth to get their hands wet, he said, with the establishment of the Hima Ambassador Program.

“These are going to be students from the 4-H program, and then we are trying to get two more students from Inalåhan and Malesso'. So if you have any students in mind, you can contact us, they have to be in high school and from the village,” Roberto said of the requirements.

Each hima ambassador would carry out a crucial role in monitoring the clams by collecting data to report back to DAWR.

“The 12-month period is them measuring the clams (shell) every week and observing their growth and calculating their growth rates, so that they have their own data set and they can use that data for future projects. It also just gets them involved and exposed to that kind of scientific technique and data,” Roberto said.

The teens will earn a stipend of $100 per month for the internship. During that time, hima ambassadors will be overseen for proper use of scientific techniques and maintenance of professional behavior, according to DAWR.

Past projects 'not sustainable'

The overview of pilot programs brought some members of the audience to question the project viability.

“I am hoping to learn if this farming is going to have viable plans for sustainability because, in the past, we’ve had projects that were not sustainable or given the proper protections,” San Nicolas said.

The Inalåhan resident suggested taking a look at programs from neighboring islands that are more established.

“I would like more information, like maybe in Palau, how they are successful in farming it, how they are developing it there. So I will need guidance from those places that have been successful in the production of this,” San Nicolas said.

DAWR is working to gather information on best practices from Palau, with officials noting the country’s success in clam farming. And while DAWR biologist Jason Biggs admitted he and his team aren’t the experts in the field, he said there is an abundance of literature on clam farming and a lot of what team members know they learned from the existing data on the subject.

“I want to get as much information as possible, what is it about, where is it going to be planted and how that benefits our community of Inalåhan,” Ted Chargualaf said, expressing concern over potential impacts the mollusks would have on the existing ecosystem

Others in attendance wanted to know the impact to fishermen and marine life, since the clams will be introduced to the area. Questions were also asked on whether the hima would be considered or carry invasive species.

“No, it’s the same species coming from Palau, and also they are farmed, so there won’t be any invasive species on them because they’re supposed to be screened and sterilized before they are brought here,” Roberto explained.

Project nets sinåhi and snorkeling

Inalåhan Mayor Tony Chargualaf told residents his office has "long" been communicating about the clam farming project, and noted the benefits it will bring for food production, local artisans and recreation.

"I find this project to be very beneficial in three ways. One, if it was planted here in Inalåhan, it would become a food source for our people, not just here, but anybody else around the island. Two, after it’s harvested, the claim shell can be used for the sinåhi and all the different ways it can be used. Lastly, it becomes a snorkeler's paradise simply because of all the colors that they present. Some come out in oranges, blues, reds, yellows, greens, so it’s going to be a beautiful sight to see if we bring this project to full fruition,” Mayor Chargualaf said. "I am very thankful to be part of this. I am hopeful that with this pilot project we are able to spread this throughout all the coastal areas of Guam.”

A town hall meeting will be held in Malesso' in the next two weeks to give the second partner village the opportunity to provide input and ask questions.

“They will be doing the exact same thing that you’ll be doing, taking ownership and farming these clams in their own waters,” Roberto concluded.