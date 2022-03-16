Clarity sought on war claims bill

Finance agency chiefs had some questions about Bill 220-36, the $150 million war claims measure, regarding the mechanics of the funding, among other things.

Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu stated Tuesday, during the reconvened public hearing on the bill, that it was not clear how the measure's tax credit provisions would work.

It was also unclear how the bill would impact money pledged for bond covenants, while the provision regarding transferability of credits also led to questions, she added.

Bill 220, introduced by Sen. Amanda Shelton, proposes two sources to pay war claims: $75 million from a business privilege tax credit program and $75 million in Section 30 money deposited into the previously established Guam War Claims Fund.

The credits are to last five years while the deposits are to be made in $15 million annual increments over five years.

Unlike recently enacted legislation created to address claimants who missed the filing deadline for the federal Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act, Bill 220 will address claimants regardless of their date of death.

The BPT credits offered under Bill 220 would be made in lieu of cash payments to a claimant.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said his agency had the same questions as DRT about the proposed tax credits.

"Normally tax credits are offered when the recipient of the tax credit makes a payment or accepts an obligation. But it isn't clear in the wording here what actually is intended," Birn said.

Also, regarding Section 30 funds for war claims under Bill 220, Birn said he did not know what the bill meant by stating that money would be deposited for war claims from revenues collected under Section 30 "after Fiscal Year 2014."

For fiscal 2022, Guam received $76 million in Section 30, but that money was included in budget revenues. Segregating $15 million from that and placing it into the Guam War Claims Fund would reduce available revenues, Birn added. The DOA director was also unclear as to what is meant by "Tier 3" claimants in Bill 220.

While Tier 1 and Tier 2 claimants refer to compensable Guam victims and survivors of decedents, Tier 3 refers to "claimants regardless of the date of death." While this is seemingly bill's attempt to include claimants no matter when they died, Birn said "claimants" isn't really defined and the section could be clearer.

"We're trying to put right the omissions of 75 years in two years. And that's a tall order. What we certainly must be careful of is completely upturning or disrupting the budgetary process for the government of Guam, which in fiscal 2023 and 2024 would have to transition back to local revenues, (and be) dependent on local revenues," Birn said. "We want to obviously maintain the level of service that the people of Guam have come to expect and deserve. To take out a large part of that budget before the budget discussion has started ... seems to be something we should consider after the (fiscal 2023) budget."

Shelton said they "have some work to do" and that she will work with Sen. Joe San Agustin, chairman of the committee on appropriations, to address questions and concerns brought up financial officials at Tuesday's hearing.

But Shelton also said the bill was written in a way to space out costs over time and to allow businesses to avail of a tax credit program. She also clarified that the bill provides for claimants to only be paid once.

Concerns and support voiced

Other than Mansapit-Shimizu and Birn, resident Ken Leon-Guerrero also testified, stating that he believed the bill was financially irresponsible as it took taxes and redistributing to a "very small subset of our population." While it can't be denied that there should be compensation to the victims of World War II, politicians wasted time getting to that point, he added.

Romana "Terry" Perez said she supported paying everyone who had suffered through the Japanese occupation of World War II and the Manenggon Concentration Camp, although she admitted that she was unfamiliar with the funding mechanisms of Bill 220 at the time of Tuesday's hearing.

Bill 220 was initially heard in February, but the hearing was paused until Tuesday as government financial officials were not present to provide testimony or answer questions.