Face-to-face instruction at Captain H.B. Price Elementary School will proceed Wednesday and Thursday, despite a COVID-19 case involving a school employee Monday.

According to Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez, the education department initiated contact tracing and is facilitating testing with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, which is scheduled today for all contacts.

"If you are a contact you are required to quarantine and be cleared by DPHSS to return," Fernandez said. "All parents and students should be aware that if they are identified as a contact they will be notified directly. If they haven't been notified, they are not considered a contact."

GDOE shares all information with Public Health and the departments work together to ensure all contacts are notified and monitored, Fernandez said.

Moreover, disinfection of affected areas on campus was completed Tuesday, according to the superintendent.

This is the first positive case at GDOE since face-to-face instruction resumed in mid-January.