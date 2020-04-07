Classes end for public schools; graduations uncertain

The school year has ended for about 30,000 Guam Department of Education students, drawing mixed reactions from parents.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez, following the governor's announcement on Sunday that the COVID-19 public health emergency has been extended to May 5, has announced that public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. The school year calendar shows classes would have ended in late May.

For one public school mom, Gina Call, who is an avid participant in her children's school parent-teacher organizations and various clubs, the abrupt end to the school year and cancellation of the fourth quarter is sad, particularly as many students and parents were looking forward to award ceremonies, fourth quarter sports and graduations.

"Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, I feel it is best that students remain safe at home for the remainder of the school year," she said. "I do feel a sense of relief knowing that GDOE has prepared for this by providing distance learning via online lessons or a packet of hard copies of lessons so that students can maintain learning even at home."

Public health threat

It's unclear whether high school graduations will still be able to proceed as scheduled. That decision hasn't been announced, and discussions remain on what to do with tens of thousands of dollars student organizations have already raised.

"Based on the governor's extension of the government closure to May 5 and also the medical experts' projection that we are in this for several more weeks, we cannot afford to bring back 30,000 kids and 4,000 employees together while keeping everyone safe. Health and safety first!" Fernandez said on Twitter.

'We will continue school meals and distance learning'

The superintendent announced that the school-based distribution of free school lunches and breakfasts will continue. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which gave GDOE approval to continue serving meals even when classrooms have closed.

The Grab-N-Go meals program has provided a lifeline for households whose schoolchildren need assistance with nutrition.

GDOE schools now distribute as many as 12,000 to-go meals a day as many families are experiencing the loss or reduction of paychecks stemming from the COVID-19 economic downturn.

Varied reactions

A former educator and father of two elementary schoolchildren, James Mansfield said GDOE officials should have done more to reach out to parents.

Fernandez should have extended the school closure to May 5 and not canceled the whole school year, especially "since the shutdown is until May 5th," Mansfield said.

Erihna Luke, whose son is a senior and an athlete who was looking forward to fourth quarter sports, had mixed feelings.

"I know the superintendent did what he thinks is best for the kids, no one wants them to get sick ... or the virus to spread," she said. "But it's just sad."