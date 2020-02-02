Classmates will raise money for slain cop’s kids

A fellow student, a friend, a heroine, a servicewoman, but above all, a loving mother. This is how high-school classmates described Tiffany-Victoria Enriquez, who was one of two Honolulu police officers shot dead while on duty on Jan. 19.

Members of the Simon Sanchez High School Class of 1999 shared their memories of their friend on Friday.

One of her earliest memories, Mynette Dizon said, was of Enriquez' perseverance when she was pregnant with her oldest daughter and continued to go to school, Dizon said.

Even after her child was born, Dizon said, nothing slowed Enriquez down.

She said Enriquez continued on with her education and from there she continued to accomplish many more things, more than people who've lived twice her age.

"And that's why we celebrate her life," Dizon said.

Leaving behind a legacy

"To me, she was the epitome of beauty, full of life, and had such an infectious spirit," Bati said.

Motherhood came at an early age for Enriquez, However, it did not affect their relationship, Bati said.

"She was such a good mommy to Teiya," she said. "Also, to know Tiff is to know John. They were inseparable and I always rooted for and admired them being together."

Bati said she's always admired how Enriquez excelled at any task she put her heart into.

Enriquez was an amazing woman who balanced her career, motherhood, and friends with ease, she added.

She also left behind valuable lessons.

"You can achieve anything that you set your mind to. You never know what someone is going through," Bati said. "Kindness doesn't cost a thing. So just be good to one another."

"They say you remember how people make you feel. I'm so honored to have called her my friend."

Her laugh, love of music

Lori Mack said her first memory of Enriquez was meeting her and thinking to herself, "Wow, she's pretty!"

She recalled Enriquez' distinctive laugh, a laugh you could hear across the hallway and know that she was there.

"I would give her occasional rides home … after school, and those were times that I truly started getting to know her on a personal level," Mack said.

Mack remembered Enriquez' love for music, and how they shared times listening and talking about their favorite songs.

"Today, people all over the world are discovering what a driving force she is, her fearlessness and her strength. But I already knew all this watching her lovingly care for her first daughter, Teiya, as a young mother."

Fundraiser for Tiffany

The class is holding a fundraiser in honor of Enriquez. The money raised will go into a college fund for her children.

“We knew that, above all, Tiffany treasured her kids,” Dizon said. “What better way to honor her legacy but to give her kids a head start on achieving what their mother hoped for them? We have no doubt that they will grow up to serve their community and our nation – in one way or another – like their mother."