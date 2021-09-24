Cleanup complete at waterfront oil spill site

An oil spill occurred at the Port Authority of Guam waterfront called F3.

At the time of the incident, a construction company was loading construction materials and equipment onto a barge that was intended for a project in Diego Garcia, the Port Authority of Guam stated in a press release.

The oil spill was from a crane that was being used to load the cargo. The private sector crane operator told authorities heavy rain caused the oil to flow onto the docks and spill into the water, the Port stated in the release.

An oil spill response team responded for the cleanup. Operations were temporarily halted to allow the U.S. Coast Guard and Port Safety Division to inspect the site.

The cleanup has been completed, according to the Port Authority.