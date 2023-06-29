Cleanup crews: Nearly 400 jobs to fill in wake of Typhoon Mawar

People left jobless in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar or otherwise unemployed can get temporary work helping to clean up the island.

Employment is available for 398 workers, Adelup announced Tuesday. Individuals will be paid using $10.5 million provided through the U.S. Department of Labor's National Dislocated Worker Grant.

"Our administration continues to look for meaningful ways to support our island's recovery following Typhoon Mawar and ... we are proud to announce hundreds of available jobs through the National Dislocated Worker Program," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a statement.

"This is a great opportunity to restore not only wages, but also a means of onboarding an influx of staff for our GovGuam agencies charged with leading the island's cleanup and beautification efforts."

Those who get picked up will assist village mayors, the Department of Parks and Recreation, Department of Public Works, Guam Environmental Protection Agency debris management sites, and mass shelter operations. Jobs as community program aides, laborers and labor supervisors are available, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.

Temporary workers will assist with village cleanup, green waste removal, trimming of fallen trees, plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, building repair and maintenance, food distribution and shelter operations.

The priority for eligibility will be given to:

• Individuals temporarily or permanently laid off as a consequence of the Typhoon Mawar disaster declaration.

• Dislocated workers and homemakers. A dislocated worker is an individual who has been terminated or laid off, or has received a notice of termination or layoff from employment. A displaced homemaker is an individual who has worked in the home for a number of years and suddenly finds they are the primary source of household income.

• Long-term unemployed. This includes people who were unemployed at the time of eligibility determination and have been unemployed for 12 or more non-consecutive weeks over the last 26 weeks and have made an effort to find a job; or is within six months of release from incarceration. Those who are underemployed for 12 or more non-consecutive weeks of the last 26 weeks and have made an effort to find a job with self-sustaining wages or hours are also eligible.