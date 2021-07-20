At least 900 of some 2,500 used vehicle tires placed in the Cocos Lagoon in the 1970s have been removed.

The tires were supposed to serve as artificial reefs for fish and corals to flourish but instead were marine debris for decades.

An additional 1,600 tires are expected to be removed in the weeks to come.

Guam Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson Nic Rupley Lee said the first 200 tires were removed on July 10, or five days after the staging of equipment.

As of July 17, the contractor removed more than 900 tires, Lee said.

In the 1970s, the local government placed the tires in the lagoon with the intention of increasing fish stocks through the creation of an artificial reef or habitat.

Guam EPA said the Guam Department of Agriculture discontinued the practice of using the artificial reef after it was determined that fish stock levels did not improve after the installation.

Guam EPA received a federal grant for the removal and protection of the marine environment.

The local agency awarded a $250,000 contract to Unitek Environmental Guam for the actual removal of the tires.

"With the extraction of at least 900 tires, we estimate that there is potentially an additional 1,600 tires that will be removed throughout the course of the project. We will have a better approximation as the contractor's salvage divers continue to remove tires and survey the site," Lee said.

This is in line with Guam EPA's Environmental Monitoring and Analytical Services program estimates of 2,500 tires that make up the artificial reef.