Clear the Shelters event offers pet vaccinations and licensing

The Guam Department of Agriculture Animal Health Division will collaborate with Guam Animals in Need for the upcoming Clear the Shelters grand finale adoption event.

Located at the GAIN shelter in Yigo, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and marks the resumption of the department's Responsible Pet Ownership Events. The outreach aims "to be a pivotal occasion for pet enthusiasts and animal lovers alike," the agencies said in a press release.

The event will include several essential services promoting responsibility in pet ownership and address the health and well-being of pets on island. Attendees can get their pets microchipped for $10, which ensures a safe return home for lost pets. Animal Health also will provide rabies vaccinations for $15, plus a pet license. Pets already with a rabies certificate with proof of vaccination will be offered a pet license for $5.

Dr. Mariana Turner, territorial veterinarian, shared her excitement for the upcoming event and its crucial steps toward licensing and pet health and wellness, since pet-owner reunions became more common post-Typhoon Mawar.

"Microchips and pet licenses play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of our beloved pets," Turner said. "They serve as vital tools to reunite lost pets with their families, offering a sense of security, especially during challenging times like the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar. We are dedicated to promoting responsible pet ownership and fostering a stronger bond between pets and their owners.”

The Guam Department of Agriculture stated the event welcomes families and, aside from the services offered, is an opportunity to find new pets through adoption. There will be food stands and vendors as well as face-painting and other activities.