The results for two surveillance COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday came back negative, less than 24 hours after the samples were collected and sent to the Guam Public Health Lab.

Health officials, on Wednesday, said the test kits wouldn’t be ready to use tests for about two weeks. Additionally, the turnaround time for the results was initially estimated to take 24 to 48 hours.

“Experts at the (Department of Public Health and Social Services) Guam Public Health lab understood the urgency and importance of this capability and worked overtime – through the night – to complete the validation process,” said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s press secretary. “We thank them for their work and commitment to the health and safety of the people of Guam.”

Two new suspected cases were reported on Thursday morning. Samples were taken from the pair after they showed up to a private clinic experiencing possible symptoms of the coronavirus. The two are under home isolation.

None of the cases, however, meet the criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be designated as persons under investigation (PUI) for the virus, she said.

“They are suspected cases,” said Department of Public Health Director Linda Unpingco DeNorcey.

Mandatory reporting

It is mandatory for all hospitals and clinics to report any possible cases.

The now-ready test kits will help ensure faster testing.

“We don’t have to send it to the Hawaii state lab, however, if we have an overflow then that’s still a possibility. For now, because we have the kit, it will be faster for results to come back,” DeNorcey stated.

The World Health Organization has declared the global health concern a pandemic, signaling that health experts believe efforts should be focused less on containing the virus and more on stockpiling materials, getting hospitals ready to handle an influx of patients and enacting social distancing policies.

Local health officials said they have been preparing since they were alerted about the virus in January.

“We did it the minute we started hearing about this case from all these other countries,” DeNorcey said.

While no confirmed cases have been reported in Guam, DeNorcey said, “We are ready. It’s going to happen. The question is how soon and how severe.”

Coronavirus conference delayed

An international conference on COVID-19, which was to take place on Guam on March 15, has been postponed to April 12, according to the Guam Medical Association, which is organizing the event.

Dr. Nathaniel Berg, chair of the Guam Board of Medical Examiners, has said he is “opposed to putting health care providers unnecessarily in gatherings,” to avoid the risk of putting a large group of health care providers at risk of being quarantined, GMA stated.

Dr. Thomas Shieh, president of GMA, agreed: “Guam is not immune. Dr. Berg’s concern that this virus being on Guam is taken very seriously and that we must protect our doctors and nurses.”

GMA added: “The concern that the virus is on Guam is very real and we must protect our health care providers.”

DeNorcey advises the public to remain calm, as the situation surrounding COVID-19 is continuously evolving.

“Stay home when you are sick,” said Vivian Pareja, DPHSS Education Community Health Outreach Team Lead. “Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your upper sleeve, wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer that contains 60 to 95 percent alcohol. Avoid close contact with people who are sick, avoid touching eyes, nose, mouth with unwashed hands, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. These are all simple preventive measures to protect yourself, your family and the rest of the Guam community.”

For more information on COVID-19: http://dphss.guam.gov/2019-novel-coronavirus-2019-n-cov/