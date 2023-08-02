More than 200 survivors of clergy sex abuse will appear in court next week.

Last week, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood issued an order for the survivors of clergy sex abuse to appear for a status hearing at 8:45 a.m. Aug. 9 in the District Court of Guam.

The sentence-long order, which was issued in the cases of more than 200 survivors, states the hearing will include parties advising the court on when matters can be set for trial.

The order comes about a month after the Archdiocese of Agana bankruptcy case was closed in federal court by way of a final decree issued by Tydingco-Gatewood in the Chapter 11 matter.

The order comes more than four years after the archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in 2019 as a result of the hundreds of victims seeking compensation for sex abuse at the hands of clergy members - some as far back as the 1950s.

Court records show survivors began filing civil lawsuits seeking compensation in federal court in 2017 and have continued even after the archdiocese filed for bankruptcy. The named defendants in the cases include former Archbishop Anthony Apuron and Rev. Louis Brouillard.

According to Post files, the victims are expected to be paid between $34 million and $45 million in total funds, which will be drawn from a number of sources including cash contributions from Catholic schools and parishes, property sales and money received from insurance companies.

The Rev. Romeo Convocar, the apostolic administrator for the archdiocese, said in a press release following the issuance of the final decree that more work needs to be done to bring "healing, justice and reparation for those whom our church gravely harmed."

Next steps include completing the transfer of properties and assets to victim survivors, providing tuition vouchers and cemetery plots to their families, and activating the nonmonetary compensation elements of the plan.