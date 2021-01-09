By 9:30 a.m. Friday, people who drove to the Southern Region Community Health Center for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were being turned away.

The clinic was set up to open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to immunize 200 people. About 30 minutes after the clinic opened, officials announced they had reached their limit. The wait started at 4 a.m. for some of the senior citizens at the southern clinic.

Not long after the southern clinic was out of vaccine doses for the day, the capacity at Okkodo High School in Dededo was reached. According to Janela Carrera, the Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman, Public Health gave out 350 tickets to residents ages 60 and up.

Carrera said several staffers reported people had started waiting outside of Okkodo High as early as 1 a.m. Friday to ensure they got the vaccine. At Inarajan, there were more than 200 people lined up in cars outside of the clinic before it opened.

"People want to get vaccinated," she said, noting that DPHSS is trying to come up with a better plan for the vaccine clinics. She added that this weekend, DPHSS is working with local clinics to ensure they have the capacity to store the vaccines.

"If they have the storage capabilities and meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements, then we'll be able to provide them with the vaccines," Carrera said.

Some of those clinics include FHP, American Medical Center and the Seventh-day Adventist Clinic. Carrera said the clinics indicated they have the capacity to vaccinate 100 to 200 patients a day.

"That is one way to ease the burden (at Okkodo)," Carrera added.

She said the clinics will have to follow the phases that were provided by the CDC and refined by the local vaccine committee.

DPHSS this week is administering the second COVID-19 vaccine dose to front-line health care workers and the first dose to manåmko', or senior citizens, who are ages 60 and above, which is considered Phase 1C.

Vaccination for the elderly continues at Okkodo today from noon to 3 p.m. and at the southern clinic at Inarajan from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Friday, DPHSS diverted 150 people to Guam Regional Medical City from 1 to 4 p.m. DPHSS issued divert tickets at Okkodo.

The partnership with GRMC started Thursday, when Dr. Michael Cruz, who is the GRMC president/CEO as well as the chief medical adviser to the governor of Guam, saw the long lines from Okkodo High going down Route 3 and onto Marine Corps Drive.

Cruz offered GRMC’s assistance and the private hospital accepted the overflow of manåmko' and administered approximately 300 vaccinations between noon and 3 p.m. Thursday.

GRMC nursing and specialty care staff were able to efficiently administer the vaccine to the waiting seniors and previously scheduled GRMC employees, according to a press release from the private hospital.

"GRMC was happy to help the DPHSS ensure our manåmko' received the COVID vaccine today," said Alan Funtanilla, GRMC executive vice president and chief operating officer. "It is critical that our people are vaccinated as soon as possible.”

“We want to thank GRMC for their support and assisting us in the effort to vaccinate our manåmko'. Every dose we administer to our seniors means protecting them and their families,” said Art San Agustin, DPHSS director. “This partnership with GRMC goes a long way to help save more lives.” GRMC was pleased to have been of service to the community and our health care partner, DPHSS.

“We were proud to help DPHSS, who has been fighting this pandemic since the beginning,” said Dr. Cruz, “GRMC is committed to doing everything possible to win this war against COVID-19. If our partners like DPHSS and GMH need us, we will be there."