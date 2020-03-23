Clinic says more equipment needed to keep running

The American Medical Clinic team is hoping to get more personal protective equipment, or PPEs, that will allow staff members to continue seeing patients.

"Most of the clinics aren't seeing sick patients because of a lack of (PPEs) at their clinics. So they're referring sick patients to our clinic to see our provider," said Dr. Hoa Nguyen.

"We understand that supplies of PPE are short everywhere, but if we continue (this) way ... we'll most likely run out of PPEs in the next two to three weeks or so if we can't get help from the government."

The Joint Information Center, which is run out of Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, noted that the government has received requests for equipment and supplies from some of the private clinics.

"However, given the on-island shortage, and nationwide shortage of supplies like PPE, health care professionals and first responders at (Guam Memorial Hospital), the isolation facility at the GMH Skilled Nursing Facility and quarantine facilities will be given priority of fill," officials stated.

'A surge of patients'

Dr. Vince Akimoto said the governor told doctors at a forum a few weeks ago that there was a stock of PPEs.

"We're having internal debates about the safety of proceeding," he said. "We thought by now Homeland Security would have released the stockpile that they claimed they had. If you have 10,000 units, please give it to us now. We don't need it when people have already been exposed and now infected. It's not fair, we're the ones doing the work and you're the ones saying everything is fine. So I resent it, I'm angry, it's not cool."

Nguyen said, for now, the AMC Mangilao clinic had an ample supply of several thousand gowns, masks and gloves.

"We burn through them very quickly at this point," he said. "We're having a surge of patients who come in, so surgical masks and gowns are some things we're kind of running low on."

'Most courageous' health care professionals

Staff members have been seeing a few dozen patients a day at both AMC clinics; patients are carefully screened before being allowed entrance, and all are required to wear at least a mask. Akimoto said the clinic is doing what it can to help the men and women of the Department of Public Health and Social Services and Guam Memorial Hospital – who also are on the front lines of helping the island's sick.

"We probably do have the most courageous group of medical providers in the world. In this uncertain situation, they (did) not run and hide. In fact, they have great attitudes about all this; they have a great sense of humor; there's a really good vibe in most of the medical teams that we've seen, including at GMH and Public Health," Akimoto said.

"I have to celebrate the scientists, the medical technologists who are doing the work they're getting pounded with because we're screaming that they need to do more tests but it's only humanly possible to do so much when you have so little support."

He added, "This is the unit that burned down and had to be moved to the (new) building ... and now they're in a situation that they have to do even more than they were previously capable. I think they're succeeding to the degree that they can."