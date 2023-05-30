Clinics open to stranded tourists

Thousands of tourists who are unable to return home will be able to visit local clinics in the event urgent health care is needed.

In light of flights out of Guam being canceled until Monday due to damage at the A.B Won Pat International Airport caused by Typhoon Mawar, the Guam Medical Association gave a list of clinics that can help stranded tourists with urgent health care.

“Some will have limited access, but others will have open access with no appointments to their urgent care,” Dr. Tom Shieh stated in a response to Carl Gutierrez, president of the Guam Visitors Bureau, who initially asked for Shieh's assistance.

List of clinics

• American Medical Center: 671-647-8262.

• Seventh-day Adventist Clinic: 671-646-8881.

• Guam Medical Care: 671-647-4174.

• Guam Radiology Center: 671-649-1001.

• Dr. Shieh’s Clinic & Associates: 671-648-2229.

• One Love Pediatrics: 671-588-1588.

• MPG Pediatrics: 671-648-5437.

• Lombard Medical: 671-989-4747.

• The Neurology Clinic: 671-646-6463.

• FHP Medical Clinic: 671-646-5825.

'We will do our very best'

Shieh said the listing will continue to be updated. Conditions may change, however, as many clinics are using generator power and water storage tanks.

“If we don't have a delivery of diesel and water, we will have to close. That said, we will do our very best to serve residents and our stranded tourist population,” he said.

According to Dr. Hoa Nguyen of American Medical Center, the clinic has treated about 10 tourists over the past two days. He said prioritizing visitors hasn't hampered the clinic's ability to continue serving local residents.

“We see the visitors in right away, instead of them waiting and send them out as a courtesy. We want to help, to serve our community. We are trying our best to show our tourists that we care for them,” he said.

He told The Guam Daily Post that most of the patients so far have come in with injuries typical of a typhoon, like stepping on sharp debris, and various illnesses.

AMC's Mangilao clinic was open on Memorial Day until 5 p.m., but how soon other doctors can see their patients depends on restoration of utilities. Power – and especially safe, running water – is essential for health care services, Nguyen stressed.

“Nobody wants people to congest (Guam Memorial Hospital) or (Guam Regional Medical City),” he said. “They have their hands full already.”

GVB letter

The list of clinics provided was a result of GVB's Gutierrez making a twofold request to Shieh requesting assistance for stranded tourists who may need medical attention.

The request asked for a list to be provided by Shieh along with help for GVB with “facilitating access to, and medical service from” the list of clinics identified by GMA.

Gutierrez added Typhoon Mawar has had an effect on post-pandemic tourist industry recovery.

“Our trajectory of 70% pre-COVID recovery has just been derailed by Typhoon Mawar,” Gutierrez stated in his initial letter. “Along with this impact is the consequence (of) our tourists who have spent money to come and enjoy our destination.”

Shieh replied, providing the list of clinics and commending GVB's efforts.

“Your organization's strong effort in promoting Guam is evident through post-COVID and (we) appreciate your concerns for the health and safety (of) the stranded tourists,” Shieh wrote.

Gutierrez responded by thanking Shieh and GMA “for rising to the occasion and extending destination hospitality to our guests.”